It looks like a cigar (according to others, a foil or a thin disk), it has no tail, it has nothing in common with common comets, and in 2017 it sailed through our solar system under unexplained forces. So many questions raised ‘Oumuamua that more than one astronomer even thought of extraterrestrial intelligence to understand it. A year and a half later, Yun Zhang and Douglas Lin, from the National Astronomical Observatories of China (Zhang), University of California, Santa Cruz (Lin) and Peking University (both), believe they have solved many aspects of the puzzle , and without resorting to aliens, as they expose in Nature Astronomy, where they have published the results of an elaborate computer simulation that wants to clarify the past of the Hawaiian-named object. The result: Presumably, the small body was part of a large asteroid in another solar system, or even an entire exoplanet, that would have been larger than our planet.

One day, that asteroid or planet approached its star. The researchers believe, based on their calculations, that the mass of the star, which they have not located, must have been around half of the solar. Large enough, however, for the tidal forces to pull the object into many very elongated pieces, one of them ‘Oumuamua. Enough would fall on the star, others would be propelled into space beyond their solar system, where they would remain, solitary. The tug of war of acceleration gravitation, the brake of the magnetic fields and the interstellar gas dragged ‘Oumuamua towards the Sun.

The nice thing about this chart is that, when the model parameters are right, it can explain many of the outsider’s quirks from another solar system. And without aliens. What does’ Oumuamua lend its dark, barely reflective surface, surely made of iron compounds or some reddish organic material? In the immediate vicinity of his birth star the heat must have been so great that all volatile materials near the surface of ‘Oumuamua evaporated (or, rather, sublimated) and a hard crust was formed that maintained the integrity of a body so long. As for the nonexistent tail, whatever remains of the object from gases like carbon monoxide would be lost in the freezing cold of space during the millions of years of travel to the solar system. However, in the depths below the surface water could still have been conserved. The unusual heat of the Sun, greater than the star of ‘Oumuamua, would cause it to vaporize. That would generate, through the reaction force, the mysterious additional acceleration imparted to the interstellar intruder. That this explanation really responds to the facts is difficult to verify, since the swift ‘Oumuamua has disappeared from the sight of astronomers and will be saying to our solar system “until never”.

Lara hartung

Reference: “Tidal fragmentation as the origin of 1I / 2017 U1 (‘ Oumuamua) ”, by Yun Zhang and Douglas N. C. Lin, in Nature Astronomy (2020); you can read the prepublication on arXiv: 2004.07218 [astro-ph.EP].