Interstellar comet Borisov is the purest we’ve ever seen

Not like any kite

According to the data, 2I / Borisov has polarimetric properties different from those of comets in our solar system, with the exception of Hale-Bopp which, in the late 1990s, was visible to the naked eye, and one of the most pristine comets astronomers had ever seen, so

it had hardly been affected by the solar wind and radiation. But, in this case, Borisov is even purer than Hale-Bopp, meaning it contains unaltered traces of the gas and dust cloud in which it originally formed.

“The fact that the two comets are so similar suggests that the environment in which 2I / Borisov originated it is not so different in its composition from the environment of the early solar system ”, explains Alberto Cellino, co-author of the study and researcher at the Turin Astrophysical Observatory, which publishes the journal Nature Astronomy.

When will we know more about him?

The researchers hope to have another opportunity to observe it before the end of the decade.

“ESA plans to launch a Comet Interceptor in 2029, which will have the ability to reach another visiting interstellar object if one is discovered on a suitable trajectory,” the authors clarify.

Comet peculiarities

Astronomers have discovered that the 2I / Borisov coma – a dust envelope surrounding the comet’s main body – contains compact pebbles, grains about one millimeter in size or larger. Furthermore, the relative amounts of carbon monoxide and water in the comet changed dramatically as it approached the Sun, indicating that the comet is made up of materials that formed at different places in its planetary system.

2I / Borisov was the first wandering comet to pass the Sun, but not the first interstellar visitor. The first was ʻOumuamua, which was later reclassified as an asteroid, since it does not have a coma.