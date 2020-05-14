It is time to remember and Corona Capital knows it and knows it well. In the absence of much-needed live music, The festival set up a Special Chapter to remember the best moments of its 10-year history.

This news alone was already good, but now they confirmed that Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Two Door Cinema Club and Travis among others, will be giving special presentations in the last program of the transmission.

So far, Corona Capital fans have already been able to enjoy the first two shows where anecdotes were discussed, legendary presentations were discussed and the best that the 10 editions of Corona Capital have left.

Now, it is time to close with a flourish with presentations of luxury bands. Over there we already mentioned the most important ones, but there are also more great names like Miami Horror, Rufus Wanwight and Car Seat Headrest … Nothing, but not bad!

There are also artists Andrew Bird, Gordi and Julia Holter, which were part of the Corona Capital Guadalajara cartel, They will perform covers of hits that are authored by other great artists.

This episode luxury will also see the six hosts of the past programs reunited: (Our favorite) Francisco Alanís “Sopitas” (Outdoors 105.3 FM), Ileana Rodríguez “Reclu” (MIX 106.5) and Javier Aceves “Baxter” (Ibero 90.9), Leo Arriaga and Antonio Espinosa “Korno” (Sad turn) and to Leonora Milan (Convoy Network). A lineup of luxury.

This last episode you can enjoy This Saturday, May 16, starting at 9:00 PM through the festival’s social networks and YouTube Corona Capital. Enjoy big!

