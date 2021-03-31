Interpol arrests Italian mobster after uploading recipes

A Italian mobster who evaded justice for five years, was captured after becoming a youtuber. Marc Feren Claude Biart, a member of the Ndrangheta, had been enjoying the paradisiacal Caribbean Sea for some years while I uploaded Italian food recipes to YouTube.

Although he took all precautions to hide his face, the criminal did not pay attention to a small detail: his tattoos. According to The Washington Post, Biart was arrested Monday at the Milan airport on a flight from Santo Domingo.

The 53-year-old mobster escaped an arrest warrant for drug trafficking on behalf of the Cacciola de la ‘Ndrangheta clan issued in 2014. In that year he fled to Costa Rica and later settled in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. Biart kept a low profile the entire time, and her only distraction was uploading recipe videos to YouTube.

Marc Feren Claude Biart, a member of the Ndrangheta, was captured in the Dominican Republic

The Italian justice did not sit idly by and with the help of Interpol they dedicated themselves to tracking his whereabouts. The ‘Ndrangheta It is one of the most important criminal organizations in Italy. Despite not having the popularity of the Cosa Nostra or the Camorra, the Calabrian mafia grew stronger since the 1990s.

The ‘Ndrangheta’s connections extend throughout Italy, mainly in state-linked construction sites. His power transcends borders and has ties to criminal organizations around the world, mainly those located in Latin America where they traffic in cocaine.

The mobster was identified by his tattoos in a YouTube video

Biart’s arrest could be one of the strangest due to the way it was identified. This week, another member of the ‘Ndrangheta was detained in a Lisbon clinic while receiving medical attention for COVID-19. Years before, Marco Di Lauro, considered the second most dangerous man in Italy, was caught while eating pasta with his two cats in a modest apartment.

For now it is unknown what Biart’s channel is or if YouTube has already removed it. Authorities in the Dominican Republic captured the mobster last week and he was sent on a flight to Milan to be processed in his country.

Currently, social networks are not only used by celebrities or athletes. In Mexico some drug traffickers upload photographs of cars, trips or exotic animals to Instagram and Twitter.

Before being arrested for drug trafficking, Emma Coronel, wife of Chapo Guzman, shared photos on his Instagram account to his 661 thousand followers. Other members of the Sinaloa Cartel have shared photos on Facebook and Twitter of money, guns, a tiger and a Lamborghini Reventon.

