The University of Granada has participated in INTERPANEL, an operational group of the European Association for Innovation (AEI) in the field of productive and sustainable agriculture, which has developed a collaborative project with companies in the sector to create a reference and harmonization system for tasting panels in Andalusia.

The INTERPANEL project has had as its main objective the convergence and harmonization of results issued by the tasting panels of virgin olive oil by creating a network collaboration system that allows the establishment of rrules, procedures and criteria to apply, and always supported in the use of materials that serve as a training reference.

This Operational Group, coordinated by the Foundation for the Promotion and Development of Olives and Olive Oil, has the participation of the research group «Analysis in Food and Environment» FQM-232 of the Analytical Chemistry department of the University of Granada (UGR). In addition, the Institute has also intervened of Agricultural and Fisheries Research and Training (IFAPA), the Regulating Council of the Designation of Origin of Olive Oil «Sierra de Segura» and the organization“Agro-food Cooperatives of Andalusia”.

Lack of oil taster training tools

One of the main problems within the sector is the lack of materials to serve as a training reference for tasters that make up the different tasting panels. For this reason, within this project, we are committed to preparing and certifying reference materials for use using sensory analysis obtained from real samples of olive oils.

The UGR research team, coordinated by doctors Luis Cuadros Rodríguez and Antonio González Casado, through the Unit of Qualimetry and Chemical Metrogology (CMQ), have made available to the Operational Group their extensive knowledge about the materials development and certification process (both at a chemical, metrological and statistical level) thanks to the experience gained in previous campaigns for the elaboration and certification of reference materials for olive oil.

In the project organization chart, The UGR has participated as a certifying entity of reference materials, carrying out the necessary homogeneity, characterization and stability studies to achieve the certification of the selected standards previously elaborated in the facilities of the Centro «Venta del Llano, of IFAPA. For homogeneity and stability studies, a new analytical method based on HS-SPME-GC-MS has been developed to obtain an instrumental «fingerprint» characteristic of the profile of organic volatile compounds responsible for the flavor of the samples of oil. In addition, new criteria have been established for the estimation of the certified value and the calculation of associated uncertainty based on the application of estimators typical of robust statistics.

This project, which lasted 24 months and concluded in December 2019, has been funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD Funds) through the European Association for Innovation for Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability (EIP-AGRI ) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Andalusian Government with a budget of € 284,950.

Once the INTERPANEL project is completed, the use and registration of new tasting panels within the network system will be promoted, as well as promoting the creation of new reference materials applying the protocols developed within it. This project has been a great advance in solving one of the main problems affecting the olive grove sector.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related