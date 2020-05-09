May 9, 2020 | 5:00 am

The confinement due to the coronavirus-related health emergency led Internet users to surf longer on social media and content platforms, mainly on Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, according to a Nielsen IBOPE report.

Digital audiences in the days of COVID-19 are much more aware of their networks and spend more time on them, which is reflected in the 42% increase in browsing times in both mobile apps and desktop or laptop computers. .

In addition to Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, users have also opted for platforms such as Google, Instagram and Twitter, where they also spend more time than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

The social network created by Mark Zuckerberg is the one that increased the most minutes of use, as the average daily consumption rose 35 minutes for each Internet user, followed by YouTube, which increased 21 minutes and WhatsApp, whose use increased 19 minutes.

The National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households 2019 revealed that Mexico has around 80.6 million internet users, 86.5 million cell phone users and at least 20.1 million households that have internet, either through a fixed or mobile connection.

Digital consumption through desktop computers also reflected relevant variations since the contingency began, because although the number of sites visited remains the same, browsing time increased.

Between weeks 7 and 10 of the year, before the contingency, Netlfix consumption increased 48.3%, while the Top 5 of the most visited websites during the quarantine are made up of live.com, mercadolibre.com, whatsapp. com and yahoo.com.

For its part, mobile browsing time, essentially on smartphones and tablets, increased by an average of two minutes per person per day, according to Nielsen.

In general, navigation on these types of devices shows very little growth in contingency; while the growth of time in mobile use is mainly due to the use of smartphones, earning a minute and a half a day, in contrast to the tablet, whose use fell 12%.

Nielsen pointed out that the mobile measurement does not include navigation on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google and YouTube, since that information is provided disaggregated.

The most visited

The top 5 most visited sites in alphabetical order compared to the period prior to the contingency are:

amazon.com, with an increase of 34% google.com, with 19% live.com, with an increase of 65% mercadolibre.com with 16% walmart.com with 63%

While the Top 5 of the apps with the most visits are:

Facebook Messenger, with an increase of 39% Microsoft Outlook, with 38% more Netflix with 31% Gmail with 26% Spotify with 3%

Although the use of Netflix and Spotify on the mobile side maintain their minutes of use per person (15 and 10 minutes per day, respectively), an increase in the number of visits was observed.

Other sites that increased their use from the start of the contingency are zoom.us, promodescuentos.com, sat.gob.mx and unotv.com, while in the field of apps, the most benefited in time of use are TikTok, Uber Eats and Banamex Mobile.

Men and women, different uses

According to Nielsen’s analysis, men and women show differences in digital consumption.

The average daily browsing time of women rose 22 minutes on social networks, Facebook being where they spend the most time, reaching 89 minutes daily during the contingency (14 minutes more than the period before the contingency).

Meanwhile, women’s average visits per day have decreased during the desktop contingency, while mobile use of TikTok rose 6 minutes per visit.

For their part, the average browsing time of men has also increased on social networks, where each day it rose 36 minutes and, unlike women, they did have a 3.6% increase in the number of sites visited daily in desk.

The mobile part, meanwhile, reported a 14% growth in browsing time.

The company shared that all age groups increased the minutes they spend on social networks, a trend that is also reflected in the use of TikTok and zoom.com, the latter promoted by people between 16 and 54 years old.

Regarding the television audience, Nielsen reported that after Easter and upon returning to work activities, the 16th week of the year is the first week of the contingency that the audience time in front of the television fell, losing 7 minutes. compared to the previous week.