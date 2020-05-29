On Twitter, Brazilian fans recalled a 2-1 loss to Belgium. Among criticism and praise, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho were mentioned in the networks

The defeat of the Brazilian team to Belgium by 2 to 1 at the Russian World Cup in 2018, was remembered this Friday by Internet users. On Twitter, fans said Tite’s team had a “good start” but left the competition after a number of factors. It all started after one of the profiles shared a video with the chances wasted in that game.

Excited, national team players left the field after elimination at the World Cup in Russia (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)

Criticized at the time for missing one of the final moves that could decide the game, Renato Augusto was praised by netizens, who regretted his injury shortly before the World Cup. However, who was criticized was striker Gabriel Jesus, shirt 9 of that squad. Fernandinho and Fagner were also mentioned. The match eliminated Brazil in the quarterfinals and France took the cup.

The various moves during the match rekindled the debate about the match: “Brazil lost, but did it play well?”. The topic was one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. See how the repercussions on the networks were:

