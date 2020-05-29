On Twitter, Brazilian fans recalled a 2-1 loss to Belgium. Among criticism and praise, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho were mentioned in the networks

The defeat of the Brazilian team to Belgium by 2 to 1 at the Russian World Cup in 2018, was remembered this Friday by Internet users. On Twitter, fans said Tite’s team had a “good start” but left the competition after a number of factors. It all started after one of the profiles shared a video with the chances wasted in that game.

Excited, national team players left the field after elimination at the World Cup in Russia (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / .)

Criticized at the time for missing one of the final moves that could decide the game, Renato Augusto was praised by netizens, who regretted his injury shortly before the World Cup. However, who was criticized was striker Gabriel Jesus, shirt 9 of that squad. Fernandinho and Fagner were also mentioned. The match eliminated Brazil in the quarterfinals and France took the cup.

The various moves during the match rekindled the debate about the match: “Brazil lost, but did it play well?”. The topic was one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. See how the repercussions on the networks were:

Didn’t Gabriel Jesus do well in the cup? Yes, he really did not play everything he can, but how about taking a look at the scheme that forced him to come back to score and give Neymar freedom?

Firmino would also be canceled in the scheme that Tite set up! Jesus, I trust you! pic.twitter.com/SrZdkqKtwl – Willian Sem Mustache (@WiillGalbiati)

Brazil played more than Belgium They found 2 goals and only defended If Renato Augusto did we would pass Look at the move and the ball q Neymar gave to Coutinho q threw the ball at crl’s house Neymar played this game a lot We deserved it, but … https://t.co/2tI6GFnX9E – FUTMEMES ™ (@futmemes_)

Brazil played much more than Belgium. Belgium only found the goals in defensive errors and closed. if renato augusto had scored that goal, Brazil would be hexa.

in addition, Brazil lost countless chances but the brand is this but we will have the “what if” in the throat / smp: pic.twitter.com/nNqeaYV8q0 – neymar fan (@fernandogdlh)

It’s amazing how they sold it here as a disastrous performance by Brazil and how it ended up causing Tite to completely change the team’s playing pattern for this bland PdP. While we had Renato Augusto healthy, we were at the top and he almost rescued us here. Crack. https://t.co/R801K410ct – Henrique (@RiqueMathias)

Regarding Brazil x Belgium 2018, I think that the defenders of Fagner’s call should not even participate in this discussion. Good Morning. pic.twitter.com/QrCLwQ4avd – Edimilson Amaral 🔸 (@amaral_pessanha)

remembering the chances of goals q Brazil had against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup is more painful q watching the 7 goals we took from Germany in 2014 pic.twitter.com/mU3XgUKKe0 – (@mchpw)

-Best game of Courtois career

-William and Paulinho were horrible in the cup

-There was a penalty on Jesus

-Douglas Costa and Firmino were good dms in the other games to stay on the bench

-Fernandinho was childish in the 2 goal

-Renato Augusto’s ball hurts until today

-But the Adult Ney hurts more https://t.co/tmezrtcTBt – japoneis (@oleonardoakyo)

