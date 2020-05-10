Fans watched the pilot’s victory replay in the 1991 season and were thrilled with the historic race in Brazil. Between compliments and memories, it was the main subject on Twitter

The historic Brazilian GP in the 1991 Formula 1 season enshrined the third and last world championship in the category of Ayrton Senna, who would pass away three years later, in 1994. The three-time champion would still thrill the Brazilians, even about 30 years after the race. After “Globo” redisplaying the victory in “Esporte Espetacular”, this Sunday, the main subject of the day on Twitter could only be one: Ayrton Senna da Silva.

From the older Internet users to the fans who could not follow the Sunday mornings with the unforgettable races of the Brazilian, several points of that GP were commented. Evidence inspectors touched by Senna, longing for tears, “synonymous with Brazilian” and even a comparison with a Spanish actor: see what netizens said on Twitter.

With pain in his arm, Senna raises a trophy by winning the Brazilian GP with only the 6th gear (Photo: Disclosure)

How can someone you’ve never seen run inspire you so much? only Ayrton Senna has this magic! 26 years that the boss left us but will never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/rlgdcWxSon – Paulo de Tarso (@vaiPaulim)

May 10, 2020

Senna was awesome! What a fantastic race for Brazil in 1991. Having won only with sixth gear is an example of overcoming. Senna is an eternal idol in sport. – Ruan Nascimento (@RuanNascimento_)

May 10, 2020

Who is not thrilled to see this fantastic victory by Ayrton Senna in the Brazilian GP of 91? How good it was to shout “Ayrton, Ayrton, Ayrton Senna do Brasil !!!!” #SennaSempre # Senna91noGP #Senna – 🇾🇪 Marcelo Oliveira 🇾🇪 🔴⚪⚫ (@MOliveiraBlog)

May 10, 2020

The cry of a champion. The celebration of a suffering people. An inspector thrilled and making the party. A living hero. I have no more words to describe what this Brazilian GP in 1991 was. I just have to thank you: thank you, Ayrton Senna! 🇧🇷 IS FROM BRAZIL! pic.twitter.com/IlHLLimM8R – Leonardo José (from 🏠) (@LeoJoseReporter)

May 10, 2020

The reaction of the inspectors after Senna’s victory at Interlagos-91 is very cool. They don’t know if they help push the car or jump and hug to celebrate 😂 – Thiago Ferri (@b_ferri)

May 10, 2020

It was wonderful this morning watching the best of all! He literally won in the arm. This was F1 root. Airton Senna from Brazil! pic.twitter.com/GLAvDPAbdi – Naira Sousa (@ NairaSousa16)

May 10, 2020

