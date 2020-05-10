Fans watched the pilot’s victory replay in the 1991 season and were thrilled with the historic race in Brazil. Between compliments and memories, it was the main subject on Twitter

The historic Brazilian GP in the 1991 Formula 1 season enshrined the third and last world championship in the category of Ayrton Senna, who would pass away three years later, in 1994. The three-time champion would still thrill the Brazilians, even about 30 years after the race. After “Globo” redisplaying the victory in “Esporte Espetacular”, this Sunday, the main subject of the day on Twitter could only be one: Ayrton Senna da Silva.

From the older Internet users to the fans who could not follow the Sunday mornings with the unforgettable races of the Brazilian, several points of that GP were commented. Evidence inspectors touched by Senna, longing for tears, “synonymous with Brazilian” and even a comparison with a Spanish actor: see what netizens said on Twitter.

With pain in his arm, Senna raises a trophy by winning the Brazilian GP with only the 6th gear (Photo: Disclosure)

