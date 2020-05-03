This is reflected in the McKinsey & Company ‘El Pulso Digital’ survey, which also indicates that eight out of ten respondents affirm that they will continue with the digital habits acquired during the quarantine period in order to return to the ‘new normal’.

According to the survey, whose first wave was carried out in April (from the fifth week of confinement in Spain, from which time new customs and habits have stabilized), the quarantine has led to an increase in sectoral digital channels. .

“If it was usual for the Spanish consumer to access almost three different services through the Internet, such as banking, travel and telecommunications, during the quarantine, users access on average almost five different services over the Internet. Also, the number of digital services has registered a growth of 55%, “says Benjamim Vieira of McKinsey & Company.

Likewise, the survey indicates that 68% of new users of digital services have spent money, as well as that 26% of respondents have made an online purchase of food and 21% in entertainment during the quarantine. In addition to purchasing, obtaining information is the second objective of using digital channels.

DATA BY SECTOR

Regarding the type of digital services, banking has the highest penetration with 74% of users, of which 26% began to use digital financial services as a result of the quarantine, and a current frequency of use between three and five times a week.

Leisure and entertainment, with 72% of users, is the sector that has captured the most new users (33% of new users). Next, food, with 60% digital penetration currently, is the second sector with the greatest increase since the beginning of the quarantine, with 29% of new users in Spain and weekly use.

Just behind are the social networks with frequent daily use and a total of 72% of digital users, 31% more than before the Covid-19 crisis. The telecommunications sector, which registers a similar use to digital banking services (three to five times weekly), has added 19% of new users, standing at 58% of total digital users.

Fashion and insurance are the sectors with the lowest increase in the use of their digital channels, their digital penetration currently being 46% for fashion (with 11% of new users) and 31% for the insurance sector (with 6% new users).

In last place is the travel sector, which recorded an increase of 5% in new digital users, reaching 44% in digital penetration in Spain. In reference to access, 60% of Spaniards prefer web access over mobile applications.

