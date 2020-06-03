Undoubtedly, connection speeds in Argentina could be improved by investing in Internet infrastructure. The global pandemic of COVID-19 generated that thousands of people around the world they must modify the daily and work routine and stay inside their homes based on social and preventive isolation measures.

In this context, given the need to use their electronic devices at home more frequently, many people discovered that the signal they owned was weak, it was cut repeatedly or did not reach certain sectors.

ARSAT President Pablo Tognetti confirmed that Internet traffic in Argentina has grown by 50% since preventive and compulsory isolation began.

Argentina is ranked No. 69 in the Internet speed ranking. Argentina has an average of 38 Mbps download and 7 Mbps upload.

Singapore is the country with the World’s fastest download speed at about 203.68 Mbps. Upload speed in Singapore is 210.75 Mbps. There is no other country in the world with such high and successful values.

According to ENACOM, 54.11% of people with Internet access have less than 20 Mbps access.

In an interview with the . news agency, Pablo Tognetti, the president of the company Arsat said that compared to March 15 to today Internet use grew by 50%: “Today if you don’t have access to the Internet you are marginalized,” he added.

How to improve Internet connectivity: where to locate the Wi-Fi router

The closer the better: the first tip to keep in mind is have router as close as possible.

WiFi networks are based on a technology much older than the internet: radio technology.

This is the same technology used to listen to radio programs, but with a fundamental difference: it uses frequencies in the microwave range, which are somewhat higher than the electromagnetic spectrum used in radio broadcasts.

Like other electromagnetic wave sources, the further away one is from the source (in this case, your router), the weaker the signal.

For this reason, the fundamental rule is that of place the router as close as possible to the devices to be used connected to the WiFi network.

Tricks to know

It was always thought that if you point the antenna of your WiFi router towards the device you want to connect to, it will make the signal arrive optimally.

However, in reality there is another way to do it, because the antenna emits more strongly in a kind of ring whose axis is the antenna.

For this reason, it is convenient to place the antenna perpendicular (and not pointing for example to our laptop) so that the wave or ring that is formed reaches it optimally.

Also, if possible, the ideal is Do not hide the router at the bottom of a shelf or cabinet. That is, it is advisable to always leave it in sight, and if it can be in a more or less high position, the better.