Internet use habits during the pandemic will endure | News | Connectivity

Internet use habits during the pandemic will endure.

Covid-19 has promoted the online management of essential elements of daily life and this trend will continue to be a reality around the world long after the pandemic, according to the predictions of the new Ericsson ConsumerLab report.

The study anticipates the main ideas about what consumers believe will happen beyond the pandemic until the year 2025. It represents the opinions equivalent to 2.3 billion consumers in 31 markets around the world and predicts that consumers will not only continue to use the Internet to manage routine activities such as distance work and training, e-health and grocery shopping, but also will add an average of 2.5 new services to their online activities.

The time consumers spend on the Internet will increase, on average, by ten hours per week between now and 2025

The report predicts that consumers will spend their free time traveling more, living more consciously, and spending more time with friends and family.

On average, consumers will have added 2.5 new services to their online activities between now and 2025

As a result of increased online activities, consumers are expected to spend an average of ten more hours a week connected to the Internet when the new normal returns. This change is also expected to reduce the gap between advanced and moderate Internet users, as the latter will have introduced more online services into their daily lives during the pandemic.

Zeynep Ahmet, ConsumerLab Principal Investigator at Ericsson Research, explains: “During the pandemic, information and communication technologies (ICT) have become the primary way in which consumers manage many aspects of their daily lives. Our most recent studies suggest that this trend will not only continue until the “new normal” but will continue. This new behavior can help consumers prioritize those things they consider important in life, whether it’s spending more time with loved ones or leading a healthier lifestyle. As a catalyst for new online habits, it is clear that both mobile networks and digital inclusion efforts will play a crucial role in building the inclusive, inclusive and egalitarian societies of the future ”.

Main findings of the report

•Many routine activities will take place online in 2025One in two consumers expect to use online training to acquire new skills. More than half of consumers around the world believe that all their leisure and entertainment activities will be online. In the future, more than a third of consumers will buy from the supermarket mainly online.

•64% of consumers expect stress levels in society to increaseMore than three in five consumers believe that multiple jobs will be necessary to ensure a decent income. Also, seven out of ten consumers hope to lead a healthier life.

•Convenience will be offset by loss of privacyAlthough 75% of consumers anticipate that life will be more comfortable in 2025, seven in ten also believe that they will have to pay more attention to their security and privacy online.

•Local purchases will set the tone– Half of consumers around the world expect to buy more locally produced products in the future, partly driven by increased environmental awareness.

•Half of consumers express concern about climate change, yet 67% would like to travel more for pleasure in the futureWhile most consumers believe that more sustainable travel options should emerge, only one in three indicate that they will refrain from flying on their leisure trips in the future.

•Time spent online will increase by an average of 10 hours a week in 2025: Dependence on online platforms is expected to continue beyond the pandemic, as consumers anticipate that they will have added 2.5 more services on average to their daily online activities by 2025. This underscores the importance of digital inclusion for guarantee an egalitarian and stable “new normal”.