May 10, 2020 | 5:00 am

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that use the internet for electronic commerce increased compared to 2018.

The number of medium-sized companies that offer their services or products online registered an increase going from 62.5%, in 2018, to 85% in 2019. While in micro companies, it increased from 46.2% to 55%, respectively, according to the Fourth Survey 2019, Users of Telecommunications Services, carried out by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT).

The adoption of online banking to carry out its activities predominates in medium-sized companies with 69.9%, followed by small companies with 53.7% and, finally, micro-companies with 30.2%.

In this sense, the use of fixed point of sale terminal for cell phones or tablets to receive payments from customers, predominates in medium-sized companies with 47.8%, followed by small companies with 38% and, finally, micro companies with 28.3%.

The results show an increase in the use of these tools and services compared to 2018.

MSMEs that already use them in their businesses said that these instruments help them increase their sales; facilitate payment by customers; and they provide greater ease of storage and speed of access to company information.

How do they use social networks?

44.6% of the micro companies surveyed answered that they have an internet page with a business domain or social networks, while this index is higher among the small ones, with 57% and the medium ones, with 71.5%.

Companies consider that some of the benefits of having a website or social networks are maintaining a communication, fresh, informal, and close with customers, making attractive advertising easily and quickly to expand the scope of their company, respond to customers faster and more efficiently, attract new customers, among other aspects.

Among the benefits received by MSMEs that sell products or services through the Internet, the increase in sales stands out. Second, micro and medium-sized companies indicated the speed with which sales are made. While, 14.7% of small companies reported that sales channels are expanded with them.

However, among the barriers found by the respondents are those who worry about not being able to meet delivery times and final product quality, and that not all customers trust buying electronically.