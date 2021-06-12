Internet traffic pollutes as much as aviation

06/12/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

Society is increasingly aware of the impact our actions have on the environment. The physical waste that we produce, such as plastics or CO2 emissions generated by industries and transport, are the main responsible for the pollution of the planet. What we are not so aware of is the pollution caused by the fingerprint and that, therefore, the internet also pollutes.

The digital transformation has brought many benefits, such as reducing paper consumption, which have a positive impact on the fight against climate change and reduce CO redu emissions.

“However, the production, use and transfer of data and, above all, storage, causes more CO₂ emissions than would be expected”, explains Ana Jimeno, Manager of Quality, Environment and Prevention of Occupational Risks of ISS Spain, which is dedicated to the workspace sector. These emissions are summarized under the term ‘digital carbon footprint’.

Currently 60% of the world’s population (4.66 billion people) has access to the Internet. «Every query, every search, every file sent and every document stored, executed billions of times, is responsible for part of the growing world demand for energy and, therefore, also for the increase in CO₂ emissions, ”says Jimeno.

According to Fernando Tucho, professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University and creator of the blog www.ecologiaymedia.info, the consumption of audiovisual products is more polluting than it appears. In 2018 alone, viewing videos on the internet generated more than 300 tons of carbon dioxide. His advice to the ordinary citizen is to download files instead of continually downloading them, search in text rather than video, or use the eco-friendly Ecosia search engine to offset emissions.

Sending a photo on WhatsApp, updating the Facebook profile or watching videos on You Tube contribute to global warming more than the public can ever think. It is estimated that each email generates four grams of CO2 and sending 65 emails is equivalent to one kilometer traveled by car, according to data from Washington-based business advisory firm FTI Consulting. Hence, the European Union insists that data centers make the decisive leap to clean and renewable energy.

Storage, the real problem

Most of the fingerprint is not due so much to the messages or actions that are carried out on the internet, but rather that at some point all the data that is saved and shared is stored either on the server, mail or on a device It consumes energy and therefore needs electricity supply, which generates large amounts of CO2.

Uploading all these files to the cloud is not the best option either. The cloud is a real place, and it is shaped like a huge server capable of storing millions and millions of terabytes of information from users around the world; information that many times we will never use again.

“Companies tend to store the most files that are often never consulted again. From old customer files, outdated documentation that accumulates, data and data, which not only negatively impact the environment, but can also hinder the correct performance of the company “, comments Ana Jimeno, from ISS Spain.

It is estimated that server centers use about 30 billion watts to store our data, the equivalent to the production of 30 nuclear plants, since these servers need energy for their operation and, above all, for their cooling.

Carbon emission from this digital activity is estimated to be equivalent to global CO emissionstwo.

The experts propose to companies a series of actions to reduce this fingerprint.

-Clean devices and remove duplicate or unused documents, videos and images.

-Uninstall apps and programs that are not used.

-Delete old emails.

-Unsubscribe from newsletters that are not read.

They are small daily actions that on a large scale represent a significant reduction in carbon emissions, especially when it comes to medium and large companies capable of generating a large volume of operations.

“We firmly believe that our actions can make a difference, let’s start by becoming aware and applying small changes,” adds Ana Jimeno.

