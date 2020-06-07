June 7, 2020 | 5:00 am

A good fixed internet connection in 2020m in full contingency in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, is for many users a ‘basic basket’ service, essential for continuing professional or academic activities remotely.

Although internet offerings have been increasing in recent years, competition is concentrated on two providers, giants in the telecommunications sector: Telmex and Televisa.

While fixed internet service is one of the most profitable business segments, it is also the main ‘battleground’ for both companies. Especially since the Telecommunications and Broadcasting reform, enacted in June 2013, during Enrique Peña Nieto’s presidential term.

Since then, the company controlled by Carlos Slim Helú and the subsidiaries of the television station have disputed the first two places of the fixed internet market share in Mexico.

At the end of 2019, Telmex concentrated 50% of a market made up of at least four other players with relevant participation in that business.

However, despite having ‘half the pie’, Telmex’s participation is 23 percentage points lower than it had in the second quarter of 2013, just when the reform in the sector was enacted, which entered into force one year then.

As a triple play provider (internet, telephony and TV), Televisa has an advantage over Telmex because, given its status as a Preponderant Economic Agent, it is prevented from offering pay television, although it is a latent desire of Slim Helú.

Furthermore, although it is still far from achieving a majority or balanced participation with the other operators, Televisa currently has a 24% participation, double that of when the reform was enacted.

However, it is not the only market in which it wants to compete against the telecommunications giant, as Televisa recently launched a mobile phone service, making it the largest convergent player in the country.

Through the izzi brand and under the infrastructure of Altán Redes, Televisa launched into the mobile phone business for the second time, after a failed attempt with Iusacell, of which it owned 50% and ended up selling to Grupo Salinas.