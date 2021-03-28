Internet Related Disorders – What Causes Internet Addiction?

Quality of life is a fairly old concept dating back at least to the classical philosopher AristotleAlthough certainly the polymath Aristotle equated the concept of a good life or doing homework well with happiness, rather than what we now call quality of life. Nowadays there is a lot of talk about mental health and well-being and the supposed problems of neuroticism and addictive behavior. This is especially important when we talk about Internet addiction and how this may be hurting our quality of life, in general.

Thus, despite the fact that new technologies have represented a transcendental advance in the way of life of our time, facilitating and simplifying tasks that in other times were tremendously complex or even that took a lot of time, today, Internet, computer and mobile use are ingrained in contemporary society that have changed the way we live our lives more than any other technological medium. Despite this, we still know relatively little about the effects of Internet addiction on our psychological functioning, mental health, and general well-being.

Although we may believe that surfing the web or watching videos of various topics on YouTube is a relatively harmless act, there are some people who spend so much time using their mobile or a computer that it has begun to interfere with their daily life. When an action or a desire becomes an obstacle that takes precedence over the most important aspects of life (relationships, work, school), that is when we can classify it as an addiction.

Professionals who recognize Internet addiction tend to classify it as an obsessive compulsive disorder or an impulse control disorder to aid treatment. We could define Internet addiction as a deterioration in the control of the use of the Internet that manifests as a set of behavioral, cognitive and physiological symptoms, due to excessive use of the Internet, something that causes a marked distortion of individual, family or professional goals. But how many types of Internet-related disorders are there? Why do they occur?