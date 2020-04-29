RIO – Four out of five Brazilian homes already have access to the internet. However, the country still has an important contingent of digitally excluded people: 45,960 million people, about 25% of the entire population aged 10 or over, do not use the network in the reference period of the National Survey by Sample survey of Households Continuous – Information and Communication Technology (Pnad Contínua – TIC) of 2018, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Wednesday, 28.

Among the reasons for the lack of internet access, 41.6% said they did not know how to use the network, 34.6% declared lack of interest, 17.5% declared that the service or the necessary electronic equipment was expensive, and 4 , 5% said there was no internet service available in the places they frequented.

The unavailability of the internet service was an obstacle especially in rural areas, where it was mentioned by 12% of the digitally excluded as a justification for not accessing the network. In the North, 13.8% of the people who did not access the internet pointed out the lack of service in their region, while in the Southeast only 1.9% mentioned this justification.

The internet went from reaching 74.9% of the country’s households in 2017 to 79.1% in 2018. Income is still an important component for the digital connection. The average real income per capita of households with internet access was R $ 1,769, almost double the income of those who did not use this network, which was R $ 940.

Extended access

Internet access also increased among the inhabitants from 2017 to 2018, from 69.8% of the Brazilian population aged 10 or over to 74.7%, equivalent to 181.9 million people connected. The connection is even more prevalent in urban areas, where the percentage of use increased from 74.8% in 2017 to 79.4% in 2018, while in the rural area it grew from 39.0% to 46.5%, reaching even less half of the local population.

Women are slightly more connected than men: 75.7% of them access the internet, compared to 73.6% of men. Young adults have more access to the network, reaching up to 91.0% in the age group of 20 to 24 years, but there has been progress in access at all ages, including the most advanced. The age group with the most significant increase in connection was 55 to 59 years old, rising from 55.3% in reach in 2017 to 64.2% in 2018. Among those aged 60 or over, there were 38.7% of people connected , compared to a share of 31.2% in 2017.

The cell phone device is the most popular means of accessing the network, used by 98.1% of Brazilians who connect. The use of television to access the network had an expressive growth, mentioned by 23.1% of those who connected in 2018, compared to a slice of 16.3% in 2017. The use of the microcomputer had the opposite movement, decreasing from 56.6 % in 2017 to 50.7% in 2018, as well as the total number of people who used a tablet, down from 14.3% to 12.0% in the period.

In 2018, 88.1% of people used the network for voice or video calls, while 86.1% accessed to watch videos.

The percentage of people with a mobile phone for personal use in the population aged 10 or over rose from 78.2% in 2017 to 79.3% in 2018. However, there was still no mobile phone or landline in 5.1% of the country’s permanent private households in 2018.

The use of conventional landlines decreased from 31.6% of households in 2017 to 28.4% of them in 2018. The share of households with a mobile phone remained unchanged from 2017 to 2018, at 93.2%.

Tube TVs in one third of Brazilian homes

Almost a third of Brazilian households still used tube television in 2018, according to Pnad Contínua – TIC.

In 2018, 96.4% of Brazilian households had television. There was a sharp increase in the proportion of households with thin-screen TV, from 69.8% in 2017 to 74.3% in 2018, while the share of households with tube TV decreased from 38.8% to 31.9%.

The average real per capita income of households with a thin-screen television was R $ 1,875, while those with tube television had an average income of R $ 1,008.

In the midst of the effort to migrate to digital television, the country still had 2.142 million households exclusively dependent on the analogue signal in 2018, that is, that did not have a converter, did not receive a television signal via satellite dish, nor had a television service. by subscription.

There was an improvement in the passage from 2017 to 2018, the proportion of households without any means of access to television other than the analogue signal decreased from 6.2% to 3.1% of households.

The percentage of households with pay-TV decreased from 32.9% in 2017 to 31.8% in 2018. In the urban area, there was a decrease from 35.6% to 34.3%, but an increase was registered in the rural area, from 14 , 1% to 14.9%.

The survey recorded an increase in the proportion of households that did not have pay TV because the service was replaced by programming broadcast over the internet: from 2.4% of households with TV in 2017 to 3.5% in 2018.

.