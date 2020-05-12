In order to support people from marginalized communities in Mexico, the National Association of Internet Providers (WISPMX) in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), provides wireless connectivity services to health centers in rural areas. This is achieved with payment facilities for its clients and users, and it also takes special protection measures for its personnel as support during the contingency for COVID-19. Read: SSA foresees economic revival in 300 municipalities

The wireless Internet connectivity service that WISPMX offers to health centers is concentrated in about 30 percent in rural areas of the country; followed by just over 9 percent in centers located in urban areas, and 22 percent in private clinics.

In support of the Association, which is made up of 163 partners that offer wireless Internet connectivity, in 31 states of the Republic in rural and urban areas not covered by commercial operators, it also highlights that just over 56 percent of its Associates have decided to defer their charges, while 26 have granted credits to their users and almost 10 percent offer the low-cost alternative of the service.

The WSIPMX has decided, in an extraordinary effort, not to suspend the service for lack of payment and they are in permanent contact with their clients in order to reach agreements or offer cancellations or credits to keep them connected.

Regarding the supports that the affiliates offer to their employees in the contingency situation, there have been no cases of dismissal or forced rest, each associate already has the option of a “home office” for administrative tasks and, to protect care personnel To the client, additional telephone lines were opened.

For field maintenance tasks, WISPMX applies the sanitation measures recommended by the authorities and delivered a hygiene kit to engineers and technicians. For work abroad, only two people per vehicle are allowed to leave.

The SCT reiterates that it will maintain a joint work with WISPMX to identify how their infrastructures can be strengthened, as well as to know their areas of influence and identify how their networks can provide benefits to the vulnerable population, mainly in educational and health issues.

