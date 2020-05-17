The decline in CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions and overall pollution from confinement by COVID-19 has been positioned from the outset as the only ‘positive effect’ of the global pandemic.

The first estimates suggest that in 2020 global CO2 emissions will be reduced by between 5 and 6%, mainly due to the decrease in road and air traffic, and the consequent lower use of fossil fuels.

However, in what many have seen as a kind of environmental relief, there is also a B side. Emissions blamed on the consumption of the internet and all its related technologies have skyrocketed, in the same way that our online presence has.

There are no conclusive reports yet, but it seems clear that the rise of teleworking applications and streaming services has contributed to the cloud footprint exceeding all its records this year.

The Website Builder Expert company, specialized in web development, has been one of the companies that hastened to provide some information. Based on estimates that the use of data consumption has soared between 70 and 80% over the past few weeks, it has estimated what the environmental footprint of some of the most common activities of these days.

For example, according to their data, streaming on platforms like Netflix contributes up to 4,120 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per minute; while YouTube, on the other hand, emits about 4.2 tons of carbon dioxide per minute.

How much does the web really pollute?

All these estimates, however, have always been the subject of doubts. In the so-called information technologies there are a wide variety of impacts that could be broken down. From the data centers that support the internet network, to the energy cost of manufacturing any device that allows us to use it. All this logically marked by the origin of the primary source and if it is renewable or not.

If it were a country, the Internet would be the fifth most polluting in the world

One of the latest reports that has put numbers on the internet’s footprint is that of the Shift project, a think tank advocating for emissions reductions. According to their data, the carbon footprint of our devices, the internet, and the systems that support them account for about 3.7% of global greenhouse emissions. This would mean between 1,600 and 1,700 million tons per year, similar to the amount produced by the airline industry, or a sum that would place the web, being a country, as the fifth most polluting in the world, between Russia and Japan.

An increasingly heavy internet

However, the most troubling thing about this matter is if possible that the same predictions focus that this figure will double only between now and 2025.

Mike Berners-Lee, brother of Tim, one of the well-known parents of the web, is one of the greatest experts on environmental footprint linked to the internet. According to several studies that he has developed for the University of Lancaster, we would be talking about an average internet user generating 135 kilos of greenhouse gases just from his emails. A figure comparable to a trip of 300 kilometers by car.

The average weight of the webs has gone from 500 kb to more than 2 megabytes in a decade

All in all, it seems that the increase is hardly avoidable. The boom in the use of high-quality images and videos on the web has been exponential in recent years. To get an idea, the average of a web page in its desktop version has gone from 500 Kb to a weight of more than 2 megabytes on average from 2010 to 2020, figures that in mobile versions are more.

The problem, however, has begun to stir consciences in recent years, generating movements that advocate applying efficiency also to internet design, the hiring of certified hosting for its use of renewable energy, or the search for a less overloaded design . An example is the Sustainable Web Manifesto, promoted by a group of developers and technology companies for a few years, which advocates this internet design with an eye on the pollution it generates.