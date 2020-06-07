There are several different options if you want to have Internet in a second residence and not all of them involve hiring a new line in your apartment or house during July, August and part of September. Are various alternatives available that will depend on the days you are going to spend outside, on what you need.

Tethering

Tethering is possibly the easier option to have the Internet in summer without worrying about anything else. The mobile phone allows you to function as a router and you can connect different devices to it and provide them with Internet via WiFI for as long as you want. It can be used, for example, to watch series on the Smart TV or tablet or to work with WiFi from the computer.

When is it recommended?

If you go a week, ten days. If you are going to leave for a month or two, they will probably not hold your data, although it will depend on the rate you have. In this case, it is a totally recommended option if you have unlimited rates or if you can bet on extra data bonuses. There are many companies that already offer unlimited rates (Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo, Movistar) and it may be a good time if you are considering changing, so you could take advantage of it in the summer. Another option, as we say, is to expect operators to give away gigabytes in the summer, something that is common in some companies and that could solve them.

When is it not recommended?

If you are going to be many days in that apartment or in that house (one month, two months, three …) or if you are going to be here for a short time but you cannot live without watching online series every day, without playing, without listening to music, without watching YouTube.

Main problems

Speed, coverage. You will depend on the 4G coverage that is at that exact point and the speed will not always be the same as what you are used to with your fiber optic router at home, for example.

Advantage

You have no permanence, you have no installation, you have no dependency. You have total freedom to decide whether to use it or not and you don’t need advance notice to think about it. Plus, it’s free.

How much does it cost?

Tethering is totally free and you will only have to pay what the data voucher you are going to spend or the unlimited fee costs. Or nothing if with the gigabytes of your mobile phone and you think it’s enough, go ahead. You will not have to pay anything else, no extra for using it on different devices. You can also bet on extra data bonuses that will depend on your operator and your contracted rate. Some of them are:

O2 offers you 30 GB for 10 euros a month

Vodafone allows 1 GB, 2 GB or 4 GB for 10, 15 and 25 euros per month

MásMóvil offers 500 MB, 1 GB or 3 GB for 3, 5 or 6 euros respectively

Orange will allow us to expand data at our rate with bonuses of 1.5 GB and 6 GB

Movistar has extra data for 5 GB, 10 Gb, 20 GB or 40 GB with prices of 6, 12, 20 or 30 euros per month

4G at home

Another of the most recommended options to have Internet in the summer or Internet in a second residence is to bet on the classic portable modem or portable Internet, the one you have been calling “the skewer” all your life. The classic versions consisted of a USB that you connected to the computer and allowed you to access the Internet for a time or even consume a few megabytes. Today, there are other options such as 4G at home that allows you to have a router without installation to connect to as if it were your usual fiber router and you can access it from all the devices you want.

When is it recommended?

When you don’t know the exact date you are going to leave or return, for example, it can be a good option. Or if you are going to spend the holidays in several different residences: a week on the beach, a week in your grandparents’ town … Just take your portable Internet with you and you will still have access.

When is it not recommended?

The data or gigabytes that have the 4G rates at home are not always unlimited, so if there are many connected devices, you will exhaust the data too quickly. That is, it may be that the 100 GB or 50 GB of some companies is insufficient or that it is too slow if you are ten people at home consuming movies, series, games or downloads for a month. If you are going to be many people in the same place for a long time, it is better to leave this option aside.

Main problems

The main problem with 4G Internet at home is that has a twelve-month stay in most but not all cases. If you usually go to a second residence on the weekends or you usually travel, it is worth it. It is enough that you take with you the small router that the company offers you and you will have Internet in other houses, in hotels, etc. If you are only going two months a year, keep in mind that you will pay the rest. Another problem is that speed is not comparable with the fiber optic at home and also, as in the previous case, you will depend on the coverage.

Advantage

You can take it everywhere And you will not have to worry about the data in many cases if you make normal use since many operators offer you unlimited data so that you can use it without problem, etc.

How much does it cost?

It will depend on the option you choose and the operator. Most (or all) of them include the router so you don’t have to buy it separately. Some are:

4G at Amena’s house without permanence and with router included for 29.95 euros per month with 60 GB in your rate and an extra 40 GB for 9.95 euros. It is one of the best options.

Orange 4G at home with a twelve-month stay with 60 GB and a 50 GB gift voucher for 39.95 euros per month and with speeds between 20 and 50 Mbps.

4G modem

Like the previous one, another of the best options for the Internet in summer or second homes is bet on your own 4G modem and add the card you want. That is, you buy the device you want that is compatible with a SIM card. Once you have it, you choose operator and rate and enter the SIM.

When is it recommended?

If you are going to make normal use of the Internet (emails, social networks, applications … but without streaming) and you don’t want dependency or if you are going to be in several different places. On the same occasions as the previous section but without worrying about the permanence of the device.

When is it not recommended?

If you are going to remote areas or if you need high speed to connect to the Internet. It will not stop being 4G and that implies that the coverage is limited and so is the speed at which you navigate.

Main problems

You need to contract a new data rate (or double your SIM if you have enough data) and you must buy the 4G router itself which can be around 50 euros. You will also depend on the coverage, the data you spend, the people who are going to use it at the same time, etc.

Advantage

If you choose a prepaid card you can decide when you need it, when do not. The router can be stored for the following summer or for any getaway or vacation that you may need. It is a very customizable and versatile option and does not need installation, so you will save yourself trouble.

How much does it cost?

You will have to add the price of the 4G router and the price. The router you can use it whenever you want and in the coming summers and trips, you will find models that are around 50 euros although their price will vary depending on the quality you want, the coverage, the speed, the compatibility.

As for the rates, you can choose the prepaid option of some operators and OMV in Spain or contract without permanence to unsubscribe when you no longer need it, in September or October. In any case, always look for the maximum amount of gigabytes.

DIGI Mobil It allows you to have 30 GB accumulative and unlimited calls (you would not use the calls) for 20 euros per month with the option of contract or prepayment. Also, if you don’t spend them you can accumulate them for the following month if you need them.

Lebara It will allow you to have 40 GB for 30 euros every 28 days and with accumulative Internet. In addition, the rate has a 40 GB gift so you will have a total of 80 GB available in the first month of the Internet in the summer or in a second residence, It also offers you 1,000 minutes to Spain and 63 countries in case you needed it.

Fi Network It is another of the best OMVs in Spain and offers you 30 GB to browse for 19.90 euros per month and with the possibility of accumulating those that you are not going to use. Or you have permanence and you can stop using it whenever you want. If you need it, the rate also includes unlimited calls with any operator

Threat It is one of the most complete: 60 GB accumulated for 24.95 euros per month and without permanence.

Fiber without permanence

The last option is one of the best if you are going to spend a lot of time outside, if you are many or if you are going to make great use of the internet: fiber optic without permanence. It requires installation but you can navigate as much as you want without worrying about consumption or coverage. It is the best option to telework or to watch movies or series in streaming and it is the best option if you are going to spend two or three months in the same place. There are fiber optic options without permanence and it will suffice request the withdrawal at the end of the summer so you don’t have to pay more months of the account once you leave.

When is it recommended?

As we say, if you are going to telework or you are going to do intensive use of the Internet from different devices: television, tablets, mobiles, computer. If you are going to spend the whole summer at the same address and you have the option of installing fiber.

When is it not recommended?

It is not worth doing for just a month or if you are few people Because perhaps one of the previous options, more affordable and less complicated, will suffice and they will also allow you to have Internet in a second residence without permanence or complications.

Main problems

Installation It may be the main problem but you should also keep in mind that fiber optic coverage may not be available if you go to a remote town. Another aspect to take into account is that you plan your stay and contract in advance because it will not make sense for the technician to go when you have been there for 15 days.

Advantage

Speed It is the best advantage but also that it is an option to have unlimited consumption from the devices you want and without worrying if it is going to be spent or not. It will be the closest thing to being at home and you will not have permanence.

How much does it cost?

The price depend on fiber optics You hire and there are many options, from classic operators without permanence whose price is around 40 euros to other options that may be more recommended in these cases, such as OMVs.

Fi Network offers you 600 Mb optical fiber for 29.90 euros per month without fixed line cost, without permanence and with 45 euros of installation. Also with an option of 300 Mb for 24.90 euros per month and with the same conditions as the previous one.

Lowi It also allows you to contract fiber optics without permanence: 100 Mb speed for 29.95 euros per month With free router shipping although with installation for 70 euros.

O2 It is one of the most popular and recommended although it includes a mobile line in your rate that you may not need: You can have 300 MB and 5 GB of mobile calls for 38 euros or 600 MB and 25 GB of calls on the mobile phone for only 50 euros. Without permanence and with free installation and router included in the price.

Vodafone Yu is Vodafone’s ‘youth fiber’, Yuser Fiber has 300 MB fiber to browse that includes landline with unlimited calls and mobiles, without permanence and for 32 euros per month.

Pepephone It also allows us to contract only fiber without permanence and without installation costs: 34.60 euros for 300 Mb without landline phone, without permanence or registration or installation costs and with a router included that you would have to return when unsubscribing. Also, if you have a problem with fiber, it offers you 5 GB daily on your mobile.

Virgin, one of the last to arrive, it is also one of the best. You can have only 300 MB fiber with a landline for 39 euros a month, without permanence and with free installation. Or 600 Mb and landline (unlimited calls) for 45 euros per month with the same conditions as in the previous case: without permanence and free installation.