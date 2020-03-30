Ester Expósito and Alex Speitzer they got super cute on Instagram …

After the rumors of romance between Ester and Alex were confirmed with their romantic vacation in Mexico, the cute couple continues to show off their love on social media.

Although Ester had to return to Spain and Alex stay in Mexico, the boys continue to show how much they love each other, because during the premiere of the new series by the Spanish actress, “Veneno,” the Mexican actor sent her a tender message through from her Instagram stories to show her love and support.

Alex shared one of Esther’s scenes in “Poison” and wrote: “This woman” accompanied by clapping emojis and a heart.

Ester shared on her profile the screenshot of Alex’s story and added an arrowed heart emoji.

Photo: Instagram

Despite the distance, it seems that Esther’s romance with Alex is on very good terms, we hope that very soon they can meet to continue enjoying their relationship.

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico