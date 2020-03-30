Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Apple and Google have never received so many requests from Belgian authorities, and internet giants are more inclined to respond than five years ago, report L’Echo and De Tijd Thursday.

In total in the first half of last year, no less than 1,624 requests were issued by the Belgian authorities, which constitutes a record, compared to 977 during the same period of 2014. Facebook (including Instagram) takes the share of the lion (676) while Twitter receives curiously very few, barely 23.

Internet giants are more inclined to respond than five years ago: in 70% to 90% of cases depending on the social network, but by not always accepting the requests of our authorities in their entirety.

Belgian authorities are also sending an increasing number of requests to remove illegal content, according to federal police statistics. These requests mainly target terrorism, radicalism, propaganda and calls for hatred and violence …

In 2018, the federal police transmitted 1,750 reports in this regard to operators, who deleted illegal messages (according to Belgian law) up to 72%.