According to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNADC) released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2016, the country already had 116 million Brazilians connected to the internet. This means that 64.7% of the population aged 10 and over uses the digital world as a means of communication, which facilitates the performance of companies in this field.

Thus, the internet is consecrated as a great ally to companies that engage in food trade activities digitally. Although they still use traditional devices in communication channels such as TVs, radio and telephones, the digital medium is still considered the main strategy for disseminating food, since 63.3% of Brazilian homes have access to the internet, according to the IBGE.

Because it is a simple, fast and affordable option, shopping through websites or social networks has been increasingly favorable to consumers, as it allows for a broader view of products and greater ease of choice and payment, in addition to offering comfort and security. to the client.

Increasingly connected female audience

The highlight of the female audience in relation to the male audience on the internet is greater. According to IBGE data, the index of women connected reaches 65.5%, while men have access to 63.8%. In the same way, it was found that the public aged between 18 and 24 years spends more time connected, being equivalent to 85% of accesses. On the other hand, only 25% of Brazilians over 60 years old have the habit of surfing the internet.

It was also assessed that the Northeast and North regions are the only ones that have connection rates below the country’s average, being equivalent to 52.3% and 54.3% respectively. In turn, the Southeast has the highest index, with an average of 72.3% of residents with internet access, while the Midwest has 71.8% and the South, 67.9%.

Advancement of mobile technology

With technological advances and increasingly modern telephone sets, cell phones are the main tool used to access the internet in Brazil. With this in mind, a survey was conducted by IBGE in which the result obtained shows that approximately 77.1% of Brazilians own a cell phone, and these are used by 94.6% of Internet users, while computers are used by 63, 7%, tablets by 16.4% and TVs by 11.3%.

Estimates for the coming years

As assessed by the Brazilian Supermarket Association (Abras), estimates indicate that, by the year 2023, e-commerce in the food market will generate around R $ 48 billion. Therefore, selling food products online becomes, more and more, the source of income for many workers and entrepreneurs in this field, who represent 2% of the Brazilian population.

This means that the food trade via the Internet should be widely explored by companies in the segment, since practicality and accessibility will be a very favorable option for consumers. Thus, the advantage of deploying e-commerce technology will make it possible for companies in the food industry to stand out in the market, acting mainly in attracting and retaining customers.

Fin’Arte is a food company also present in the digital environment, offering options with accessibility and practicality for online orders. On the website, you can find products such as chocolate brownie, American cakes, fluders and buttery cakes.

