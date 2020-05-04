The Nations Cup brings together most of the big stars, but the main objective is not to know who wins, but to make clear the enormous potential of chess on the internet. After the great success of audience of the Magnus Carlsen International, organized by Chess24, another of the great virtual clubs, Chess.com, which claims to have 36.6 million users, has teamed up with the International Federation (FIDE) to mount a great fast tournament that starts this Tuesday with the clashes Europe-Russia, China-Rest of the World and India-USA.

“Although the reasons for an official tournament like this to be played online are very unfortunate, we are happy to see that chess is comforting millions of homebound people. In addition to playing with each other, they can enjoy the excitement of a top-tier sports competition ”, explains Russian Arkady Dvorkóvich, president of FIDE, which encompasses 198 countries. Nick Barton, chief commercial officer for Chess.com, confirms that his virtual club “is experiencing significant accelerated growth.”

The world champion, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, has decided not to participate. But the payroll includes 17 of the top 25 in the world of the classic modality (the quick games ranking is less consolidated because it has only been working for a few years) and seven of the top ten women; the only ones who speak Spanish are the Peruvian Jorge Cori and the American of Cuban origin Leinier Domínguez; and there is only one African, the Egyptian Bassem Amin.

Each team consists of four men and two women, including two substitutes (one of each sex). At the initial 25 minute rate plus ten seconds after each movement, a league will be played in a double round (two rounds daily), from Tuesday to Saturday; the first two will play the final on Sunday. The games start at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time (8:00 a.m. in Mexico City and Bogotá; 10 a.m. in Buenos Aires), except for the final, which will start an hour later. Chess.com will broadcast all games live, with commentary in eight languages.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich at the opening of the Candidates Tournament on March 15 in Yekaterinburg (Russia) María Emeliánova / FIDE

The tournament’s roster of stars is not limited to players: former champion Gari Kaspárov will be the captain of Europe; his counterpart Vladimir Krámnik from India; and Dvorkóvich the one of the Rest of the World. Chess.com will broadcast the entire tournament live with commentary in eight languages, and has set up various systems to prevent cheating, despite the fact that no elite player has ever been suspected of cheating.

Europe: Vachier-Lagrave, Aronián, Duda and Giri; Anna Muzychuk and Dzagnidze.

China: Ding, Wang, Wei and Yu; Hou and Ju.

India: Anand, Vidit, Harikrishna and Adhiban; Koneru and Harika.

USA: Nakamura, Caruana, Leinier Domínguez and So; Krush and Zatonskih.

Rest of the World: Radyábov, Firouzja, Amin and Jorge Cori; Mariya Muzychuk and Saduakásova.

Russia: Niepómniachi, Artémiev, Kariakin and Andreikin; Goriáchkina and Girya.

