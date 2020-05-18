Luis Ángel Hurtado, from UNAM, commented that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet was said to isolate people

During the health emergency by COVID-19, the internet connectivity It has become essential to inform, entertain and keep in touch with family and friends, as well as to promote collaborative remote work in the educational and labor spheres, he stated Luis Ángel Hurtado Razo, academic of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPyS) of UNAM.

Before the pandemic it was said that the internet isolated people, individualized them and generated educational delay. “This tool was belittled, even vulgarized when considering it a means that only served for the entertainment or that he only broadcast rumors and fake news, but with this conjuncture we see that its dynamic social construction It changed, because it has brought people together in the social sphere and in the labor and educational exercise, ”he said.

Before COVID-19 there was already work at home and virtual education, the university clarified, but under the dynamics imposed by confinement the demand for Internet service has intensified to offer virtual classes, remote meetings and sending data.

Under the Internet day, which is commemorated this May 17, stressed that the network provides elements for socialization, and with it allows controlling or reducing the anxiety caused by confinement. “Many stereotypes and criticisms regarding its use have been demolished, as it has been shown that it can also transmit emotions and feelings.”

Fake news and hate speech, its flaws

Hurtado Razo acknowledged that the spread of false news and hate speech, which polarize the population, has also increased through the Internet.

“Cyberspace is used for a‘disinformation pandemic’, Which has generated anxiety and panic; even discriminatory discourses have emerged that have led to violence against certain segments, such as health personnel, and cause polarization around certain initiatives or characters, and the loss of credibility in media and political actors. ”

This technology has facilitated the freedom of expression and the right to information, “but any user can create a portal or use the networks to disseminate unverified information“

Number of internet users

The university student highlighted that according to data from the Federal Institute of TelecommunicationsUntil the pandemic in Mexico, 83 million people had access to the internet (two thirds of the Mexican population).

But this does not mean that they have the training and mastery to use this means of communication, nor that they can enhance and take advantage of the tools it offers. “Mexico lacks digital literacy for developing task-focused skills in a digital environment, while in European countries there are laws that oblige the State to provide this type of education ”.

This has contributed to the fact that these societies have elements to use these means in an adequate and balanced way, and to use them in the generation of informative criteria and in their educational training.

“In the case of Mexico, the State should guarantee that students have at least one subject dedicated to the training and understanding of digital media, but here there is no law in this regard, and it has not even been considered.”

It would be desirable that, based on the situation we are experiencing, an emphasis be placed on media education, to train people with a greater mastery of digital tools: that teachers have greater possibilities of generating content and that students acquire the ability to obtain information through Internet to enrich their learning, he finished.

With information from Notimex