The latest attempt to do so is announced by Volkswagen with its new ID.3 electric model, which in Germany the brand wants to sell entirely online. The traditional dealer will only participate if the customer wants to see the car live, perform a test drive or at the time of delivery. At the moment it is not known if this form of commercialization will arrive as it is in Spain – with the appearance of the covid-19 the launch of the model was paralyzed – but, if this is done, it will be carried out “together with the dealer network”, according to Laura Ros, director of the brand for Spain.

Ripe market, very green process

At the moment in Spain, and in most mature western markets with high competition, online shopping for cars, and especially new ones, is very green. The factors that distance this sector from online commercial success are several. On the one hand, the high price of vehicles, usually the second most important outlay by a family after the house. Thus, while the average price paid in 2019 for a new car in Spain was 23,295 euros – data from the management of the Faconauto dealers – an average user spent on the internet, adding up all his purchases, just over 2,000 euros. On the other, the demographic mismatch: the average age of the new car buyer does not stop rising (it is in its fifties) while the most popular Internet users are between 35 and 44 years old, according to data from the Cetelem Observatory. And, finally, another of the elements that most influence is the process of buying a car: it is usually long – 81% of buyers take 3 months to complete it – and it must be borne in mind that it is a durable good in need of recurrent maintenance throughout its useful life.

Data from the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) attest to the low vitality of the sale of new cars in Spain: of 12,493 million invoiced by electronic commerce in the third quarter of 2019 (latest available data), only 5 corresponded to the sale of new cars.

Better watch it and drive it

The Internet itself has become popular as a great showcase and starting point for the purchase process of the new car, with the mobile phone being the gateway. As Jorge López, head of the automotive industry at Google Spain, explains, “more than 70% of automotive-related searches are done with a mobile phone.”

The Internet has changed many of our customs, also how we buy a car. When customers first set foot in a dealership, we do it with a lot of information about the characteristics of the product, its price or how to finance it. Many of the doubts that could only be resolved in person in the past, are now cleared by typing on your mobile. This translates into a lower influx to points of sale: if 10 years ago someone who wanted to buy a car made about 15 visits to dealers, today it is less than 3. And only 1.3 driving tests, because the range of models that interest you is already very limited. To a large extent, the selection process is done in the online storefront.

Brands know this well, and Seat – the best-selling in Spain in 2019 and the first quarter of this year – has an outstanding example. As Mikel Palomera, General Manager for Spain explains, “the Seat Ateca, the brand’s first SUV, has been the most successful model in its pre-launch in recent years: in the period from April to July 2016, almost 2,000 were formalized orders in advance, which at the time was a record for the brand. ” This same model registered in those same months 200,000 online configurations of people interested in the model. All thanks to the appearance of the model on the internet before going on sale.

However, once that digital phase is over, visiting the dealership is almost mandatory for most motorists. “Very few buy a new car without seeing it before; very few ”emphasizes Gerardo Pérez, president of the Spanish employers’ association of dealers, Faconauto. The executive is convinced that online sales will grow, but he has “serious doubts” that it will become the predominant sales channel. “What do we have to do dealer networks? Well, seeing that online is going to be a part of the cake, not everything, of course; and be there as the main actors. We can’t sleep on that, ”says Pérez. For the executive, “the client has to find us whenever he looks for us, whether online or offline.”

When will customs change?

At the moment visiting a dealership, driving the car and then going home, comparing prices, buying it online in a cheaper marketplace and having it delivered to your home does not seem a threat to car dealers. Department stores and small stores in other sectors have complained a lot about these behaviors.

But this theoretical ideal dealer situation is not going to last forever. According to the GAES 2019 study by the consulting company KPMG, 82% of the automotive sector executives surveyed worldwide believed that dealerships, as we know them today, will have to be transformed into service centers because the sale will be carried out by digital media. However, in Spain, the respondents do not see this trend so clearly: only 43% agree; the remaining 57% are not sure what will happen.

José Vicente de los Mozos, president of Renault Spain and Anfac, the Spanish employers’ association for automobile and truck manufacturers, is sure that the sale of cars will change, but not towards a fully digital model. Over the next five years, “I think dealerships will continue to be important, but it is true that this digital culture is going to make builders work more and more online. But, nevertheless, we need the ambassador in the city, in the town; that when the customer has a problem the brand is there. That is why I believe that we will continue to live these years between online evolution –especially in large cities– and a still classic distribution in smaller ones. And we have to work with this mix, ”predicts the executive.

If this situation were to materialize in the medium term, the management of the dealers explained that they would have to “reconsider a little what the position of the distributor is; if our concessions are going to be diminished at some point, our obligations will also have to decrease ”, in the words of Gerardo Pérez, their president.

But this scenario of direct online marketing by the manufacturer does not seem to be immediate or very common. At Seat, its sales process will continue to depend on the dealers, which Mikel Palomera considers “essential”. Of course, for the head of this brand in Spain, “dealers have to adapt to the needs of customers, and from Seat we continue to accompany our dealer network in its digitization process.”

Peugeot, which last year ranked second on the Spanish sales list, also explores the online market. Since the beginning of 2020 in France, they have had a “webstore capable of doing 100% of the online commercial process until the time of vehicle delivery, although in most cases the client prefers to ask for the support of a commercial during the process ”explains a brand spokesperson. This same store will be “available soon in Spain” they affirm from Peugeot, although due to the consequences of the pandemic they do not know when exactly. The same has happened to Spoticar, the brand under which the PSA Group – to which they belong, in addition to Peugeot, Citroën and Opel – wants to market their used cars online. At the moment it works as a showcase, although from next July the cars can be reserved online and, in September, they can also be purchased.

Taking positions for a more digital future

Despite the low volume that online car sales generate for the moment on the total business, many actors are preparing to be the first to reap benefits when the digital world bursts into force. And, above all, this movement occurs in the sale of used cars.

As Gerardo Pérez explains from Faconauto, in the online sale of second-hand vehicles (VO) you can do things that do not work in the sale of new ones: “this must be put in the name of the client because it does not have a license plate, when you see it, you like it more or less, it’s already yours. In a VO, with a signal you can reserve a car, and when you see it, if you like it, you take it with you at the same moment and, if not, you change it for another one. Then the transfer is done ”. Also, the price of a used vehicle is usually lower than that of a new one. The management of the dealers has created a platform for the commercialization of this type of second-hand cars, it is called NIW and it will start operating in the coming weeks; a business where they have partnered with insurer Mutua Madrileña and BBVA bank.

Another financial entity, Santander, has also entered this business by purchasing the autos.com portal through its subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance. Last January, when the agreement was announced, the bank explained in a statement that this operation “is part of its strategy to continue betting on the car distribution industry in Spain and investing in future projects.”

A future for which both car brands, dealer networks, the financial world, insurers and even a startup are preparing. But at the moment there are more expectations than volume of business, because this today is not a hundredth part in the huge e-commerce market for individuals.

Tesla: electrical only and internet only

The North American brand Tesla is the only one that today allows you to make the process of buying your cars entirely online. Although some staunch follower of the brand had already achieved it before, you can officially buy a Tesla in Spain in December 2016, with the launch of its website for our country and the opening of two stores, one in Barcelona and another in Madrid. Today it is also present in Valencia, already adding 5 exhibitions in total.

The entire purchase process is done through the web. The procedure is simple: the model is chosen, the options are added to it, then the platform offers an approximate delivery date and, if the client agrees, pays a signal through a payment gateway as in many other web pages e-commerce. At the time the purchase is confirmed, different documentation is requested and, subsequently, a transfer is made for the rest of the amount of the chosen vehicle. Prices today range between 49,000 euros for a Model 3 and more than 120,000 for the Model X. Its latest addition to the range is the Cybertruck, whose production will start at the end of 2022 and that can already be reserved by advancing 100 euros from the 36,200 that it will cost.