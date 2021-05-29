Internet accounts for half of AV content consumption in Spain | News | Market

Internet accounts for half of AV content consumption in Spain.

The CNMC has analyzed the audiovisual consumption of the Spanish through online payment platforms, such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video. At the end of 2020, these types of payment platforms were consumed by almost half (49.6%) of households with Internet access. The annual growth rate was almost 23%, according to the latest data from Household Panel for the fourth quarter of 2020.

More and more individuals are consuming audiovisual content over the Internet (in general, either openly or paid). More than half of Spaniards (53%) consumed online content at least once a week. In this sense, short videos are still the most common content (57.5%).

Much mobile and more WhatsApp

The Panel’s results also confirm that Spaniards are hooked on mobile: almost 9 out of 10 Internet users usually connect to the Internet through their mobile phone on a regular basis. It is remarkable that the use of laptops as a device to connect to the Internet grew by almost 5 percentage points.

Online messaging is the most used service for smartphone users

Online messaging is the service most used by smartphone users (82.7% use it several times a day) and the WhatsApp application was the one that concentrated the most users (91.6% of Internet users). After this application, it followed him in followers Instagram (22.2%), above Facebook Messenger (21.7) or Telegram (11.1%).

In addition to messaging, some of these applications allow you to make calls and video calls. Again, WhatsApp was the most popular (66% of Internet users use it for this reason), followed by Skype (9.9%) and Facebook Messenger (7.7%).

The most popular social networks in Spain are Facebook and Instagram. 57.8% of Internet users use the first regularly and 43.6% use the second. Instagram has grown in users since 2015, the year in which the percentage of Internet users who used it was 19%. The rest of social networks maintain a relatively stable volume of users.