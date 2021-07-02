International UFO Day: Famous people who believe in aliens

Celebrities have ever revealed their alien experience. Find out who they are here!

Keanu reeves he is convinced that ours is not the only planet with intelligent life. “How can it be possible that we are the only beings in the universe?

Alamy / The Grosby Group

Demi lovato he claims to have seen a UFO and on October 10, 2011 he tweeted on his account “Has anyone seen a UFO or something weird in the sky tonight in Los Angeles ???” Later the singer told the press that she had seen a flying saucer. “It was very crazy. It looked like a very slow shooting star. It was about five seconds, and it disappeared ”, said the girl.

Splash News / The Grosby Group

Tom cruise is another of the believers, an active and visible member of the Church of Scientology, who believes that alien souls are reincarnated in human bodies. The actor even planned to build a $ 11 million shelter to protect himself in the event of an invasion.

E Pressphoto / The Grosby Group / La

Miley Cyrus she’s more than used to being chased by ‘paparazzi’, fans and admirers. But what is not so common anymore is being chased by a UFO, or rather something like “a bright yellow flying snowplow.” This is what the actress has confessed in an interview for the magazine ‘Interview’.

Startraks Photo / The Grosby Group

Mick jagger claims he saw at least two unidentified flying objects in his life.

The Grosby Group

Sigourney weaver, the queen mother of alien fiction, she wouldn’t be such if she didn’t believe in ETs. The actress claims to believe in life forms external to Earth.

NPA / The Grosby Group

Juanes revealed that in 2011 in a hotel in Switzerland he sighted UFOs and that his life completely changed since that event. “I was looking up at the sky at one in the morning. I see about five planes that were going to land at the airport. The lights were still and did not have a common shape ”.

Startraks Photo / The Grosby Group