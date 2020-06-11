During the month of April this year, Mexico received only 777,152 foreign visitors, which is equivalent to a reduction of 78.5% compared to April 2019 that had registered an income of approximately 3.6 million travelers, according to the results of the Surveys of International Travelers (EVI), Survey of International Tourism (ETI) and Survey of Border Travelers (EVF) carried out during the month of April.

The most drastic decrease was in travelers from flights, as the number fell by 98.1%. In April last year the arrival of 1.6 million was recordedThis year the number dropped to 31,100 tourists.

In the case of inbound tourists, in April this year there was a decline at an annual rate of 95.5%: tourists who entered by air decreased by 98.1% and those who did it by land decreased 79.8%.

The average expenditure made by inbound tourists who entered by air was $ 747.53, with a decrease of 27.4% compared to the same month last year.

The currencies that graduated from the country for international visitors were 86.7 million dollars, which represented an annual fall of 89.4% in April of this year.

According to estimates by Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism, the Mexican tourism industry will recover until 2023.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, this group of surveys aims to publicize the number of international visitors who enter and leave Mexico, as well as the expenses they carry out.

According to the data, the country lost 93.7% of its income in one of the most important economic sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.