The number of international travelers arriving in Mexico went from 4.2 to 2.7 million last March, compared to the same month of 2019

Mexico hosted in March 34.4 percent less than international tourists that in the same month of 2019, going from 4.2 to 2.7 million travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported this Friday.

The main decrease, of 51.4 percent, occurred in the tourists arrived by via aerial, which last year represented just over two million people and this year did not reach one million.

The smallest downward variation occurred among tourists border, a type of travel that decreased by 15.5 percent and which still remains above 1.5 million movements.

This decrease in the circulation of people responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, a disease that so far has left 31,522 infected and 3,160 deaths in the country.

For this reason, Mexico lost 48.4 percent of its foreign exchange produced by the tourism compared to the same month of 2019.

The international travelers They left 1,198.4 million dollars in the country in the third month of 2020, while in 2019 they spent 2,320.6 million dollars.

According to the estimation of the Association of Secretaries of Tourism of Mexico (Asetur), the Gross domestic product (GDP) tourist The country could contract up to 10 percent this year, which would mean losses of more than 10 billion dollars.

The industry of tourism in Mexico, one of the ten most visited countries in the world, represented almost 10 percent of national GDP before the pandemic.

The collapse of tourism was already a key factor in the drop in Mexican GDP in the first quarter of 2020, which was 1.6 percent, the largest contraction in that stretch of year since 2009.

However, the Mexican economy has already weighed down to coronavirus crisis, with a contraction of 0.1 percent in 2019, and some international organizations forecast falls close to 6.5 percent of Mexican GDP by 2020.

Before the contingency of COVID-19, the federal Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) estimated the creation of 95 thousand new jobs in the sector to reach a total of 4.5 million, 2.1 percent more than last year

Forecasts in the sector for April are not more optimistic, since the BBVA bank reported a fall of more than 80 percent at the annual rate of tourist consumption in that month.

