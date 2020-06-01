I read on RT (Russia Today) a long report on the creation of a “First Progressive International” to combat liberal ideas in the difficult times of Covid-19. RT is the unofficial voice of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. It is a media set that Moscow uses to throw the stone and hide the hand.

To understand us, the “First Progressive International” is an amalgam of personalities and institutions that subscribe to three fundamental superstitions: that public spending is magnificent, especially what they call “social spending”, that taxes must be raised, and that the State is a good manager of that income. Curiously, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua did not participate in the coven.

Evo Morales, Lula da Silva and Rafael Correa (the three accused or convicted in their countries for corruption) are part of it, along with other former heads of state or government, such as the Brazilian Dilma Rousseff, the Colombian Ernesto Samper, the Paraguayan Fernando Lugo, the Uruguayan José Mujica, the Argentine Cristina Kirchner or Rodríguez Zapatero from Spain.

Along with those characters, there is the squad of squires of that wasteful and dishonest left: Celso Amorim, former Brazilian chancellor, the philologist Noam Chomsky, the Canadian writer Naomi Klein, the lawyer Baltasar Garzón, the filmmakers Danny Glover, Sean Penn and Oliver Stone, the three linked to Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, to which is added, among others, the Mexican actor Gael García Bernal.

They were summoned and chaired by the Chilean Marco Enríquez-Ominami, a former socialist deputy who plans to launch himself again into the presidential fight. For this, it has created the Puebla Group. For now, he does not object too much to liberal democracy that preaches the separation of powers, civil liberties, electoral alternation and the rest of the features of the States created as a consequence of the Enlightenment from 1776, when the United States became independent.

The “Puebla Group” is a direct descendant of “Socialism of the XXI century”. According to Dr. Hilda Molina, a Cuban scientist of great relevance, now exiled in Argentina, Fidel Castro fell in love with the name and asked Hugo Chávez to acquire the name for his imperial spawn, but not the theories of the German-Mexican Heinz Dieterich. Finally, in 2005 Chávez mentioned in a speech the “Socialism of the XXI century”.

Contrary to the ideological evolution of the 19th century, which was gradually radicalizing, that of the 20th and 21st centuries is losing stridency as communism loses steam as a consequence of its evident failure. You had to be a stupid idiot or a dogmatic obtuse not to notice the contrast between the two Germanies or the two Koreas.

In 1989, the communist regimes of “Eastern Europe” first collapsed. The following year (1990-91) Mikhail Gorbachev threw in the towel and gave way to the Boris Yeltsin decade, a period in which large exporting companies with the friends of power were privatized. As the Marxist categories were still in force, they described these robberies as the “stage of original accumulation of capital”.

On December 31, 1999, at the beginning of the 21st century, Vladimir Putin inherited the head of the government. At the beginning of his tenure, to make it clear that he has left behind his past as a KGB officer, Putin dismantles the “Lourdes” wiretapping base without prior notice to his Cuban hosts, and stops paying them the 200 million dollars he paid him. annually to the former Caribbean satellite.

Fidel Castro swallowed hard. Soviet traitors would already learn the price of their felony. At that time, in 2005, a year before becoming seriously ill, and a decade before dying, everything had been arranged: the foolish, rich and unbearable disciple, Hugo Chávez, conquered it, first in Latin America, after the rest of the planet.

In November 2016, when Fidel chose to die, he felt great bitterness. I knew that everything had been useless. Their dreams of defeating Yankee imperialism and showing the Russians that they were wrong failed. Raúl was a mediocre guy, Maduro was useless. If he comes to know that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua would not be welcome to the “First Progressive International”, he dies of disgust again.