International Sushi Day: Is It Really Healthy?

On June 18 we celebrate International Sushi Day, Japanese dish that is conquering the world.

In your favor: fish, fruits or vegetables and algae

We often consider sushi a health food. After all, it has ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, algae and its star component: blue fish.

While in Japan the most used is tuna, in Europe it is salmon. Both are a good source of protein, iodine and vitamin D.

They are also rich in healthy fats, which are involved in regulating blood pressure, in inflammatory processes and in blood clotting. Therefore, they help fight heart disease and stroke.

On the other hand, sushi usually contains fresh fruits or vegetables that contain significant amounts of fiber, minerals and vitamins, mainly vitamin C.

To date, the fruit most used in its preparation is avocado, rich in vitamin E and monounsaturated fatty acids, effective against cardiovascular diseases.

Nori seaweed is often used to shape this Japanese snack. It contains a high concentration of proteins, which can represent up to 44% of the dry matter.

Its levels are comparable to those found in vegetables such as soy (40%).

Not all that glitters is gold: carbohydrates, salt and fat

However, the sushi roll provides very little of these fish, fruits, vegetables and seaweed. In fact, its main component is white rice pearl, which has had most of its fiber, vitamins and minerals removed.

In addition, it is usually prepared with sugar, so its intake could lead to a high consumption of easily assimilated sugars.

It is true that current studies suggest that part of the starch present in rice used for sushi is resistant to the action of digestive enzymes.

Therefore, would provide fewer calories than, in principle, we might think.

When we cook the rice and cool it (about 4ºC), part of the starch forms a crystalline structure, which is very difficult for enzymes to degrade.

In this way, it acts as a soluble fiber, with the health benefits that this entails. For example, it increases satiety and reduces blood sugar spikes.

The fact that the starch reaches the colon without being digested means that it can be used as a substrate by the bacteria of the intestinal flora, producing protection against colon cancer, among many other health effects.

Even so, let’s think about another of the condiments that usually season pieces of sushi: soy sauce, very rich in salt. Depending on the type chosen, a tablespoon can contain between 1,365 and 2,535 milligrams.

This represents between 27.3 and 50.7% of the maximum daily amount recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 5 grams, to reduce hypertension, cardiovascular diseases or strokes.

Also, many types of sushi are made with sauces that are high in fat, such as hot mayonnaise. Others are coated with tempura masses that are fried, so their energy value is considerable.

Variants of the Japanese snack and its energy contribution

Sliced ​​raw fish, known as sashimi, is the healthiest type of sushi. Why? Because it doesn’t have rice.

For its part, nigiri, an elongated rice ball covered with an additional ingredient, usually a piece of fish or shellfish, is usually less caloric than maki (the famous roll).

Again, because it contains less rice and does not have sauces.

The maki is the version made with nori seaweed sheets, used to wrap the rice and the rest of the ingredients.

It is one of the most caloric types of sushi, since it is usually accompanied by more rice and other dressings. Of course, as we said, it will depend on the rest of the ingredients.

The California roll, for example, with surimi, cucumber, avocado, sesame and mayonnaise, is one of the makis preferred by consumers.

It is estimated that its caloric intake is about 349 kilocalories per piece. If we also consume it in tempura, battered with flour and fried, the amount could amount to about 632.

Another of the most popular, the Philadelphia roll, which in addition to salmon has cheese, provides around 391 kilocalories. If we eliminate the cheese, its energy value drops to about 278.

To avoid that dressings and sauces can excessively increase the levels of salt and fat in a serving of sushi, it is advisable to add only a small amount to enjoy the flavor, rather than wetting the piece generously.

Parasites, microorganisms and heavy metals

Sushi is often considered a potentially dangerous food product, using raw seafood. These are susceptible to harboring parasites, bacteria, and heavy metals.

The most common disease associated with sushi consumption is anisakiasis, a disease that is triggered when we ingest live anisakis larvae.

It is a parasite that can cause digestive disorders and allergic reactions. Sometimes serious.

According to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), the best way to prevent it is by freezing the fish for 5 days at -20 ºC.

If the refrigerator does not reach that temperature, you should buy frozen fish.

Contamination by pathogenic bacteria, such as Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes, is another danger associated with sushi. The cause is the lack of heat treatment of fish and shellfish.

On the other hand, there are some studies that show that part of the fish we use to make sushi has an excess of mercury. The reality is that bluefin tuna is one of the fish that concentrates the most mercury.

However, only the most vulnerable population groups, such as pregnant women and children, should restrict their consumption.

In addition, it is possible to substitute it for other fish: salmon, cod or sea bream, for example.

In short, if we take into account the nutritional composition of sushi, we can say that it is a healthy meal as long as it is not accompanied by an excess of sauces or tempuras. However, it is important that we use microbiologically safe ingredients for its preparation.

Or, that we consume it in restaurants that guarantee good hygienic conditions. Thus, we will avoid possible food poisoning.

* Isabel Odriozola Serrano is profesorto of Nutrition and Bromatology of the University of Lleida. The version original of this article it was publishedto in The Conversation that you can read here.

