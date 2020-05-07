Football is global and therefore several Mexican clubs have managed to sneak into the collection of international footballers thanks to the friendship that exists between the players, not forgetting the friendly duels that they come to hold between them, in addition to other situations.

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Here are some Aztec jerseys that have international soccer stars:

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine, who fortunately made it known that he overcame the COVID-19 virus, has an Aztec shirt, being that of the America, presented by his compatriot Agustín Marchesín.

Carlos Tevez

The Apache has in its possession the jersey of the Red Devils of Toluca thanks to its compatriot Fernando Tobio, who is a great friend of his, which he gave him when he visited him at the concentration of the Boca Juniors.

Pep Guardiola

Although he is now directing, he is still a man of international stature, so thanks to his past in Sinaloa Golds, got a new shirt from the club president.

Diego Armando Maradona

On the other hand, there are cases of stars who have not boasted their collection of jackets, but if they have shown any, such is the case of the Fluff, which has a photo using that of Rayados. However, it is not the only one, it has also had that of Tigres, Cruz Azul, Atlante and Necaxa.

Christoph Kramer

The German defensive midfielder, world champion in 2014, has a fairly large collection of jerseys and among them the name of the defender Carlos Salcedo, when he was a member of the Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga.

Joao Plata

When Santos Laguna was 35 years old, the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado He showed his countryman with the shirt, of which there are only one thousand 983 copies. So lucky!

Sergio Aguero

The famous Kun has a friendly relationship with Rubens SambuezaSo while the midfielder defended the colors of Toluca, he took the opportunity to give him the shirt.

Raúl González

The most recent case comes from the legend of the Real Madrid. The Spanish striker shared his collection this week and to the surprise of several Mexicans, there is the shirt of the Toros del Celaya, of the MX Ascent, which was used by his compatriot Emilio Butragueño. What a surprise!

Valentin Rongier

Thanks to the fact that they have French André-Pierre Gignac In its ranks, Tigres has been able to go further and was the Frenchman of the Olympique de Marseille, who received the gift to later show the detail of the feline striker.

Lionel Messi

The Flea of Barcelona has in his collection the jacket of the Panzas Verdes de León thanks to his compatriot Mauro Boselli, second highest scorer of the emerald institution. They exchanged the jersey when they met in the Joan Gamper Trophy Of 2014.

Likewise, The Messiah also has in his possession one of the Atlas, given by his countryman Oscar Ustari, when he was in the burrow.

Luciano Spalletti

The Italian technical director also has an immense collection of clothing and, as expected, he highlighted the name of Javier Hernández, when he defended the colors of Real Madrid.