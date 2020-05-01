O International announced through the official website that, from May 5, Tuesday, the cast will return to activities. Training will resume at CT Parque Gigante, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. For this, great care will be taken, and safety measures will be implemented to reduce the chance of contamination of team members.

On Monday, it will be the turn of the coaching staff to get back to work, leaving everything ready for the athletes to return the next day. The training will be held in three different fields, so that there is as little contact as possible. The initial focus will be on the physical part, also to avoid over-approaching the athletes. In addition, few people will have access to the CT, the changing rooms will not be used and the players must already arrive with the training uniform.

The measure adopted by Colorado raises expectations about the return of the Gaucho Championship. However, there is still no date for this. There is an online meeting scheduled between the governor of Rio Grande do Sul and the Rio Grande do Sul Football Federation. Inter and Grêmio are already authorized to train. The meeting takes place on Tuesday, and the expectation is that the announcement of the continuation of the State will be made on Wednesday.

Check the official note of Internacional in full:

“In accordance with the decree published by the Municipality of Porto Alegre, Sport Club Internacional announces that it will resume the activities of the Professional Football Department from next Monday (4), with the re-presentation of the technical committee and support group. The athletes will return on Tuesday (5), at 9 am.

The professionals will be evaluated daily and will undergo tests for Covid-19. The group of players will be divided into schedules for carrying out the activities, complying with all the recommendations of health and government institutions. The Club will remain attentive to future decrees and guidelines from the authorities to adopt new measures, if necessary, in its protocols.

Access to CT Parque Gigante will be controlled and restricted, reducing the flow of people as much as possible. The activities will be closed to the press and the general public “.

