The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that, during the past week, international reserves 144 million dollars increased, reaching 187 thousand 316 million dollars, which continues its growth streak.

In your report Weekly Account Statement of this Tuesday, Banxico explained that, so far this year, reserves have accumulated growth compared to the end of 2019, of 6 thousand 438 million dollars.

In accordance with BanxicoDue to this, the country’s international assets are at their highest level since August 28, 2015.

Record circulation of banknotes and coins

The demand for bills and coins of Mexicans rose by 10 thousand 702 million pesos last week, so the preference to keep and use cash in the economy reached a new record in history, located at one billion 849 thousand 226 million pesos, reports the Banco de México (Banxico).

During the month of May, the demand for bills and coins it grew by 58 thousand 451 million pesos.

The central institute specified that the monetary base, made up of banknotes and coins in circulation, plus bank deposits in current account in the Bank of Mexico, increased by 11 thousand 540 million pesos, reaching a balance of one trillion 850 thousand 824 million pesos.

He specified that the Bank deposits in the current account they grew by 838 million pesos during the week that ended on May 29, an amount almost half less than that of a previous week, when they increased by 1,598 million pesos.

The issuing bank explained that the increase in the monetary base Last week implied an annual variation of 18.9 percent.

“The growth of the monetary base has increased due in part to factors associated with the sanitary measures implemented in the country, which would have increased the demand for cash by the public as a means of payment,” Banxico pointed out in its Weekly Account Statement.

The Governor of the Bank of MexicoAlejandro Díaz de León commented last Wednesday that the increase in banknotes and coins held by the public can be explained because people prefer to make larger withdrawals so as not to go to the ATM as many times, as a precautionary measure to avoid contagion from COVID-19.

Likewise, he said that it is also estimated that people were taking longer to return to the banks to make cash deposits.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex