Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

International reserves grow

Banco de México’s reserves in dollars increased 527 million as of April 30 and total 186 thousand 655 million dollars. Far from decreasing, 12 thousand 46 million have grown as of December 2018, when President López Obrador took office. He has been insisting that the members of the Central Bank’s Governing Board take careful care of them, because they are reserves that belong to the people of Mexico.

And now more than ever they are important, given the challenge that combines an economic disaster and a health enigma that is killing tens of thousands of people on the planet – including Mexico. There have been speculative movements against the peso that have led it to trade above 25 pesos per dollar, when at the beginning of the year it had reached a level of 18 pesos. However, the reserves remain untouched and growing.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Without further evidence, we will go blind

At the morning conference on Tuesday, it was said that the contagion curve had been flattened. And this is true if we look at the growth rates that the level of infections had a month ago and the one it has now. Yesterday, infections were up 4.5 percent from a previous day. A month ago, daily growth was 13.3 percent. The rate is going down, not the number. To reduce the rate of contagion, confinement has been required.

We do not know, however, what the behavior of the contagion curve could be at the time when people can freely go outside in many parts of the country from May 18. It is not seen how it can be possible that on June 1 the country can go freely into the streets if there is no more precise idea of ​​the volume of infections, the degree of immunization, as well as their detailed geographical distribution. And this requires evidence, evidence and more evidence, which the authority has consistently rejected.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Emergency bankruptcy regime to avoid widespread bankruptcies

The Federal Institute of Bankruptcy Specialists (Ifecom) has already begun to detect the signs. What the union chaired by Héctor Herrera is proposing is that the institute in charge of Edgar Bonilla implement an Emergency Bankruptcy Regime as a mechanism to protect companies. It is assumed that business progress will be totally unusual, with industries and sectors of the economy that have been practically paralyzed for weeks and with profound financial damages.

This regime is made available to merchants who face the difficulty of paying their obligations to banks and suppliers as they become due and presented. The company must make a request under protest to tell the truth, using a simple format designed by Ifecom in which it declares that it is in one of the cases of the law. In this emergency situation, the SAT of Raquel Buenrostro is exhorted to contribute by helping the restructuring with ordinary treatment as a creditor.

Caja Fuerte, by Luis Miguel González, in The Economist:

How do you live with an economy that falls more than 10%?

What happens in Mexico in the second quarter is similar to what happens in the rest of the world. Experts project falls of more than 10% for economies as diverse as the United States, India, France, Australia and Brazil. From the third quarter on, the projections make great differences between countries.

There is a great risk that the economy will not recover to the level it had in 2019 until 2023. It is a terrible forecast, but based on current circumstances and rigorously done. It is not set in stone nor is it an unappealable sentence. Many things could happen if there were a rudder blow or a rectification on substantive issues. Those who know AMLO say that this is impossible, but those who observe reality say that it is inevitable. Will we hit the wall?

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

AMLO, against the wind and the sun

On different occasions and in different ways, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has spoken out against clean energy: wind and solar. One of the most recent was when, in a video, the President of Mexico spoke out against private power generation. He issued a warning right there: No more permits will ever be given, he said, referring to power auctions to tender wind and solar farms. Wind turbines visually pollute, he said, and “you have to respect nature.” Behind the presidential statements and colloquial statements, there is a clear intention: to reverse the energy reform.

Today at the juncture of the coronavirus pandemic, under this pretext the government launched a “fast ball” against wind and solar energy. It is an agreement of the National Center for Electric Control (Cenace) against renewable energy. Not only does it suspend the operation of 28 projects that would initiate activities this and next year, for some 4,500 megawatts of capacity for between 5,000 and 6,000 million dollars or 120,000 and 144,000 million pesos, according to the calculation of the expert Víctor Ramírez. It also puts at risk the investments of around 20,000 million dollars that have been made by international and national private companies.

Current Account, by Alicia Salgado, in Excelent:

Could it be that the CFE is “helping” Pemex?

I told him yesterday that it would be a scandal, and it already is, the content of the “Agreement” published by Cenace, which is directed by Alfonso Morcos, and which, with all legal reason, will be challenged by all the companies affected. The reason is that no one explains the decision, beyond an ideological stance and false electrical sovereignty, because the argument offered – that the demand for electrical energy has fallen – is unsupported, according to the attached table.

It is said that the CFE, led by Manuel Bartlett, has increased the consumption of fuel oil and regular diesel in its thermoelectric plants and that the displacement of private competitors will allow both companies, Pemex, which is run by Octavio Romero, and CFE, to sell the electricity generated from base energy and not intermittent.