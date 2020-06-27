The investigator John M. Ackerman compared the journalists with the assassins of the attack against the head of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch (Photo: Special)

After the Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, outside attacked by an armed group in the streets of Las Lomas de Chapultepec, John M. Ackerman, compared the media with the hit men responsible for the attack.

Through his Twitter account, the UNAM researcher also published the video of a security camera where the attack on the security official is observed, noting that « lThe drug traffickers are the other side of the media assassin. «

These statements were soon answered by international organizations that defend journalistic work, who described them as regrettable and out of place.

« This video demonstrates that the attack on @OHarfuch was a coordinated action of organized crime against the government from @Claudiashein and #4T. The narco hitmen are the other side of the media hired killer. They seek to destabilize at all costs, ”said Ackerman.

The investigator pointed out that the CJNG hitmen do destabilizing work in the 4T equal to that of journalists (Photo: Twitter @ JohnMAckerman)

Thus, the husband Irma Eréndira Sandoval, head of the Ministry of Public Function (SFP), equaled journalists as with members of organized crime.

He Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ, for its acronym in English) expressed its concern to assimilate journalistic work to that of the hired assassins, in the context of a deadly attack on a high security official.

« CPJ expresses its deep concern for any characterization of Mexican journalists as « hitmen », « they noted.

They remembered that Mexico is one of the most violent countries for the press worldwide. The last December, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) noted that the country was on the same level as Syria since it had counted the same number of victims.

Later, the same RSF organization also responded to the investigator’s statement.

The statements of the husband of the head of the SFP, were criticized by international organizations that protect the integrity of journalists (Photo: File)

“# México @RSF_esp reproves @JohnMAckerman’s irresponsible expressions that put the media and journalists even more at risk in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for the press«

However, they were not the only ones who pointed to the unfortunate statement of the husband of the federal official.

Nathaniel Parish Flannery, member of the international press, Writer for newspapers like The Guardian, Forbes and Fortune also voiced his concern.

He pointed out that days before, Ackerman himself had expressed his concern for his health by being a journalist, however, this day he compared the media with organized crime hitmen.

He noted that at best, the researcher is only a critic of politics. In the worst case he only does propaganda, but in neither setting is he a journalist.

Image of the protests related to the murder of the journalist Miroslava Breach, one of the most notorious cases of murder of journalists (Photo: File / Cuartoscuro)

Meanwhile, CPJ reported that in recent decades, dozens of Mexican and Mexican journalists have been killed by organized crime.

He shared a graph that shows that since 1994 the attacks began, which, in addition to continuing to increase, remain almost 100% unpunished of the times.

He stressed that on previous occasions, the press has already been described as ‘hitmen’ by public officials.

« This language is irresponsible and further exposes the press in a context of incessant violence and impunity, » said the organization.

Hours later, after being criticized for the statements he made to the press, Ackerman wrote on his Twitter account a new publication in which he clarified that he had not said assassins to the media that criticized the administration of President López Obrador.

International organizations pointed out that it is serious that statements of this type are made in a country with a high rate of murdered journalists (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

« Do not confuse. The ‘media hitmen’ are not críticos critical 4T journalists’« He said, remembering that he is a journalist in favor of the current government, so he would not despise his own work.

“There are those who dedicate themselves to slander and disinformation. And this irresponsible practice (pointing again to the attack against the official) ”.

He also justified that there are journalists who do « cause ”others to die, pointing out that some media have called the public by telling them not to pay attention to the health authorities or « by showing the home of a prominent official who is leading the fight against corruption, for example. »

He said that they seek to destabilize the administration of the 4T, intimidating its officials. « The media threaten the integrity of democratic institutions in the same way as the abominable attack against Harfuch, « he said.

