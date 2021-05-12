International Nursing Day It is celebrated on May 12 on the occasion of the birth of Florence Nightingale (1820-1910). A celebration, today, with a more relevant meaning, if possible. The pandemic has shown us the importance of protecting public services, a column in the architecture of the social state.

Citizens know the importance of public health. The vocation of public servants is unquestionable, not only now but throughout its history. But, certainly, this pandemic has given rise to the under-endowment of public health in human and economic resources, whose effect equality decreases of opportunities among citizens. The why? It’s obvious.

They have managed, without resources, so that people did not die alone and to accompany families

If in Spain, according to Eurostat, for every 100,000 inhabitants there are between 5 and 6 nurses, the EU average is between 8 and 9. We are talking about highly qualified and professional people. So much that 8,000 of our nurses and nurses They have been claimed by neighboring countries.

Throughout this pandemic, the personal and professional involvement of nurses has been stressed. They have managed, without resources, so that people they will not die alone and to accompany the families, suffering and concern that was also transferred to their own family situation.

Despite his high knowledge and health practice, his position has appeared on many occasions subordinate to other professions

Your profession is essential. Caring for the whole of society in its health and disease processes is an added value for our entire community.

Its social invisibility is paradoxical. Despite his high knowledge and health practice, his position has appeared on many occasions subordinate to other professions. However, it is a trunk agent along with other professionals, such as health assistants or doctors, among others.

Therefore, a declaration, without palliative, of defense of the National Health System is essential. And in this we institutions have to ensure a economic financing and an increase in the necessary human resources.

The Recovery and Resilience Plan shows us challenges and difficulties that “require a fast answer and coordinated in each territory and with the rest of the country ”.

Only if we are firmly committed to all institutions, from co-governance, increasing the number of professionals, establishing strategies to attract and retain talent, and guaranteeing the quality of employment in the health system, we will be able to pay the just tributeor to these and these professionals who day watch over our health.