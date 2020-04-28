Amid the uncertainties caused by the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the European Stock Exchanges operate without a single direction at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, 28. This morning, investors follow the quarterly balance sheets of major banks and companies on the continent, such as Santander, HSBC, BP ​​and UBS. In addition, they are aware of the sharp drop in oil for the second consecutive session.

The panic in the markets caused by the lack of the real dimension of the effects of the pandemic on economies around the world has affected not only the indices of the respective countries, but also the currencies. This April, new levels and records were set, with the dollar being traded above R $ 5.70, with a record at R $ 5.74, and the euro, the official currency of the European Union, R $ 6.19. Since the beginning of March, stock market indexes around the world, oil prices and international currencies have been impacted as a result of the pandemic, which, after having China and Europe as its epicenter, currently has its main focus. in the United States.

European Exchanges

At 4:29 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange was up 0.02%, the Paris Stock Exchange was down 0.18% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was up 0.11%. Milan’s was up 0.82%, while Madrid’s was down 0.31% and Lisbon’s was down 0.74%.

Asian handbags

In Asia, the closing of markets was also without a single direction, but the falls were timid. In China, for example, the biggest negative result of the day there, the decline was 0.19%, followed by Japan, with the Nikkei index falling 0.06%. Taiwan, 0.46%, South Korea, 0.59% and Hong Kong, 1.22%, advanced in their respective indexes. In Oceania, Australia, the main stock market in the region, closed down (-0.13%).

Petroleum

After closing with sharp falls on Monday, the 27th, oil futures contracts continue the movement of strong retraction in the early hours of Tuesday. Free falling demand due to the shutdown of economic sectors worldwide during the pandemic of the new coronavirus is a factor that, at the moment, weighs much more on prices than geopolitical risks.

In addition, there is a fear of holding the WTI contract closer to maturity due to the already very high stockpile of barrels of this type of oil in the United States, which keeps the asset at a double-digit low. At 4:33 am (Brasília time), the WTI for June plunged 18.94%, at $ 10.36, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). Brent for July was down 4.51%, at $ 22.03, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

