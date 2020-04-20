International markets react uncertainly this Monday, 20, despite the optimism with prospects of reopening the economy and reducing the contagion curve of the new coronavirus. Some countries, like the United Kingdom, fear a second wave of infections, and ask for caution in the process. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is still recovering from covid-19 contamination, warned his team that any modification of containment measures should consider this possibility.

Asia and Oceania

Asian stock markets closed without a single sign, impacted mainly by the potential reopening of savings and an announcement of a cut in the reference interest rate for loans by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). It is a new measure to stimulate the country’s economy.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange in China was up 0.50%. On the other hand, Tokyo (Japan) registered a decrease of 1.15%. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng index fell 0.21%. The South Korean stock market closed slightly at 0.84% ​​and Taiwan’s closed at 0.10%. The Australian Stock Exchange also reduced 2.45%.

U.S

In the United States, the prospect of a reopening of the economy positively impacted the US stock markets in the past week. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that there might be about 60,000 deaths from the country’s pandemic – the dead have already passed the 40,000 mark on American soil. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the pandemic has passed its peak and is starting to slow down, adding that it is necessary to reduce the rate of infection even further in order for a safe reopening of the economy to be possible. In addition, energy sector stocks should be pressured in the pre-market, on a new negative journey for oil, at least for now. At 4:43 am (Brasília time), the future Dow Jones fell 0.77%, the Nasdaq retreated 0.53% and the S&P 500, 0.75%.

Europe

Most of the European stock exchanges opened with gains, but Madrid and Lisbon were already backing down and London turned to the negative sign. News about the spread of the new coronavirus continues to focus attention, but there is also optimism about news about plans to reopen the economy. At 4:16 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange was down 0.11%, Frankfurt was up 0.28% and Paris was down 0.15%. Milan was up 0.23%, Madrid was down 0.40% and Lisbon was down 0.39%.

The euro strengthened after the release of the adjusted trade balance surplus of 25.8 billion euros in the euro zone in February. Exports had a monthly increase of 1.8%, while imports decreased 2.3%

Petroleum

Oil contracts decline throughout the day, with WTI especially penalized, in the current scenario of strong drop in demand due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and after cuts in supply considered insufficient to rebalance this market.

In a report, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, points out that a big question at the moment is whether buying oil could be a good idea. She comments that if prices approached $ 15 a barrel there would be investors eager to buy waiting for an upward correction, “but downside risks prevail, with the selling side looking stronger than many believed”. For the expert, it is still uncertain how much the price may still fall and Ozkardeskaya says that the contract could even go to the range of $ 10 a barrel.

At 5:58 am (Brasília time), WTI oil for June fell 7.71%, at U $ 23.10 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for the same month fell 3.88%, to $ 26.99 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) / CÉLIA FROUFE, GABRIEL BUENO DA COSTA AND LUÍSA LAVAL, WITH INFORMATION FROM DOW JONES NEWSWIRES

