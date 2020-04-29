The international markets have mostly increased, on Wednesday, 29, amid some results of balance sheets of companies that have been pleasing investors around the world.

In different parts of the globe, markets are waiting for the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the respective economies, since the real and total impact of the rapid spread of the disease is not yet known, which brings strong uncertainties, leaving volatile rates, with low risk appetite.

In addition, the market keeps an eye on the monetary decision that the Federal Reeserve (Fed, the American central bank) will make this Wednesday, 29, in the afternoon. In the United States, the latest pandemic record is 2,207 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a further increase from the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country is the current epicenter of the disease in the world. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he plans to require people arriving in the U.S., especially from Brazil and Latin American countries, to be tested for coronavirus before boarding. “We are developing a system by which we would test (the passengers) and we are working with the airlines on this,” said the president.

European Exchanges

At 4:15 am, in Brasília time, the London Stock Exchange rose 0.41%, the Paris Stock Exchange advanced 0.31% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose 0.34%. In Milan, Madrid and Lisbon, the gains were 0.34%, 0.29% and 0.55%, respectively.

Asian handbags

Asian market indexes closed with a general increase on Wednesday morning, with the exception of Japan, where there were no negotiations due to a local holiday. The biggest advance was in Taiwan, with 1.47%, followed by South Korea, 0.70%, China, 0.44%, and Hong Kong, 0.28%. In Oceania, the Australian Stock Exchange rose 1.53%.

Petroleum

Oil futures contracts operate higher at the beginning of this Wednesday’s session, with an emphasis on the rise of around 15% of the WTI type at Nymex. On Tuesday, 28, the American Petroleum Institute (API) pointed to an increase in US stocks of the commodity in the order of 10 million barrels last week – the projection of analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal for the official count of US Department of Energy (DoE) this Wednesday is an advance of 11 million barrels in inventories.

At 4:20 am (Brasília time), the WTI barrel for June advanced 15.07% at Nymex, at $ 14.20, while the Brent for July rose 3.30% at ICE, at $ 23.49 a barrel.

