In an official statement, the International Handebal Federation (FIH) announced the new schedule for the pre-Olympic tournaments in the sport. In March 2021, three qualifying events will be held for the men’s and women’s teams. Both events will be qualifying and will define the remaining teams for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to July 2021.

Women’s handball team has already secured a spot at the Tokyo Games, after winning the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru (Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

In this sense, the men’s qualifying tournaments will be played between March 12 and 14, 2021 in Germany, France and Norway. The group from Brazil at the event will be based in Trondheim, in Norway, and the opponents will be the owners of the house, as will Chile and South Korea.

In addition, the women’s tournaments have been rescheduled for the 19th until the 21st of March 2021 and will be held in Spain, Hungary and Montenegro. It is worth mentioning that the women’s handball team has already secured a spot in the Tokyo Olympics for having won the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in 2019.

The organization also communicated the new dates of the Junior Women’s World Championship, based in Romania. The tournament will take place between 2 and 13 December 2020. The World Youth Championship for Women, in turn, will be held on September 29 and October 11 this year and the host countries will be Croatia.

The federation also announced that the Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships, to be held between June 30 and July 5, have been postponed and the new dates have not yet been defined. The world beach handball circuit (IHF Global Tour), which was scheduled to take place in Poland, Germany, Spain and Thailand in June, August and November, was postponed to next year.

Finally, the entity highlighted that it continues to monitor the current crisis related to the global pandemic of the new coronavirus to take appropriate action. With this, even if there is no way to predict all the consequences of COVID-19 in world sport, FIH will monitor the virus’s developments with optimism, togetherness and confidence.

