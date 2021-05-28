International Hamburger Day: celebrities who enjoy XL pleasure

Stars who can’t resist burgers.
Chiara ferragni and its unexpected end on the night of the Oscars. With her husband Fedez He ended up eating a hamburger at In & Out.
Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group
Gigi hadid goes to the program Jimmy Fallon and performs two rituals. The first, to bring Jimmy something random of a dwarf size, in this case ‘minimanos’, and the second, to eat a hamburger with him.
Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group
Britney Spears She is a fan of ‘fast food’ like the rest of the mortals.
Splash News / The Grosby Group
Jennifer Lopez every so often he indulges in breaking his diet and eating a good hamburger.
REX Features / Shutterstock / The Grosby Group
Amber heard enjoy an XXL hamburger with enthusiasm.
Backgrid / The Grosby Group / Lagencia Grosby
Vince vaughn enjoy his great passion, food.
REX Features / Shutterstock / The Grosby Group
What do you mean, models don’t eat hamburgers? Alexa chung They have it clear: eating hamburgers and having a body 10 is something that can go hand in hand.
Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group
Hilary swank, who won an Academy Award, decided to trade glamorous parties for a good burger and even invited Oscar to dinner with her.
The Grosby Group
Cristian castro couldn’t help but enjoy a great full burger.
Backgrid Germany / The Grosby Group / Lagencia Grosby
Another who knows the good life is David beckham. Holidays, swimming pool, sun and a good burger.
Mega / The Grosby Group
Another fan of the famous fast food chain is Jackie Cruz, who still enjoys them dressed in full dress.
Backgrid / The Grosby Group / Lagencia Grosby
Rita prays is another big fan of burgers.
Sipa Usa / The Grosby Group