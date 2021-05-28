International Hamburger Day: celebrities who enjoy XL pleasure

Stars who can’t resist burgers.

Chiara ferragni and its unexpected end on the night of the Oscars. With her husband Fedez He ended up eating a hamburger at In & Out.

Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group

Gigi hadid goes to the program Jimmy Fallon and performs two rituals. The first, to bring Jimmy something random of a dwarf size, in this case ‘minimanos’, and the second, to eat a hamburger with him.

Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group

Britney Spears She is a fan of ‘fast food’ like the rest of the mortals.

Splash News / The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez every so often he indulges in breaking his diet and eating a good hamburger.

REX Features / Shutterstock / The Grosby Group

Amber heard enjoy an XXL hamburger with enthusiasm.

Backgrid / The Grosby Group / Lagencia Grosby

Vince vaughn enjoy his great passion, food.

REX Features / Shutterstock / The Grosby Group

What do you mean, models don’t eat hamburgers? Alexa chung They have it clear: eating hamburgers and having a body 10 is something that can go hand in hand.

Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group

Hilary swank, who won an Academy Award, decided to trade glamorous parties for a good burger and even invited Oscar to dinner with her.

The Grosby Group

Cristian castro couldn’t help but enjoy a great full burger.

Backgrid Germany / The Grosby Group / Lagencia Grosby

Another who knows the good life is David beckham. Holidays, swimming pool, sun and a good burger.

Mega / The Grosby Group

Another fan of the famous fast food chain is Jackie Cruz, who still enjoys them dressed in full dress.

Backgrid / The Grosby Group / Lagencia Grosby

Rita prays is another big fan of burgers.

Sipa Usa / The Grosby Group