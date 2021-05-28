International Hamburger Day: celebrities who enjoy XL pleasure

Entertainment

Stars who can’t resist burgers.

Chiara ferragni and its unexpected end on the night of the Oscars. With her husband Fedez He ended up eating a hamburger at In & Out.

Gigi hadid goes to the program Jimmy Fallon and performs two rituals. The first, to bring Jimmy something random of a dwarf size, in this case ‘minimanos’, and the second, to eat a hamburger with him.

Britney Spears She is a fan of ‘fast food’ like the rest of the mortals.

Jennifer Lopez every so often he indulges in breaking his diet and eating a good hamburger.

Amber heard enjoy an XXL hamburger with enthusiasm.

Vince vaughn enjoy his great passion, food.

What do you mean, models don’t eat hamburgers? Alexa chung They have it clear: eating hamburgers and having a body 10 is something that can go hand in hand.

Hilary swank, who won an Academy Award, decided to trade glamorous parties for a good burger and even invited Oscar to dinner with her.

Cristian castro couldn’t help but enjoy a great full burger.

Another who knows the good life is David beckham. Holidays, swimming pool, sun and a good burger.

Another fan of the famous fast food chain is Jackie Cruz, who still enjoys them dressed in full dress.

Rita prays is another big fan of burgers.

