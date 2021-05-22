International Hackathon on Smart Mobility | News | Infrastructures

International Hackathon on Smart Mobility.

“5G Smart Railway Hackathon” was born with the aim of finding innovative ideas that take advantage of advantages offered by 5G technology to improve rail transport. The international hackathon, which is powered by Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Railways of the Generalitat of Catalonia Y Vodafone, in collaboration with Worldstartup, will be held between June 25 and 27 and will help transform the railroad into more sustainable, safe and efficient public transport.

The objective of this project is to take advantage of the capabilities of 5G to create a more sustainable, safe and efficient railway

The initiative, which is framed in 5G Barcelona, is divided into two stages; The first part, which will be launched on May 31, is a specially designed program lasting four weeks to prepare teams with technical content on different subjects related to smart mobility (design thinking, business, new technologies, entertainment , etc.) through an online collaboration platform. And the second part, which consists of the hackathon itself, where participants will interact to get innovative ideas that can become pilot projects that improve the railway field.

The proposal is designed for professionals with an interest in innovation, transportation, 5G technology and user experience to participate. Participants can register individually or in teams at the following link: 5gbarcelona.org/es/railway-hackathon.

In addition, the winning team will get a prize of 2,000 euros and the implementation of the idea with the support of Mobile World Capital Barcelona, ​​Ferrocarriles de la Generalidad de Catalunya and WorldStartup.

5G Laboratory from Plaza Espanya to Europa Fira

Last year, Mobile World Capital Barcelona, ​​Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat de Catalunya and Vodafone already installed ccommercial 5G coverage in part of its rail network, specifically between the stations of Plaza España and Europa Fira, within the framework of the 5G Barcelona initiative. It is one of the first railway infrastructures with a commercial 5G network that covers not only the station, but also the tunnel that connects the four stops.

5G coverage is available at the FGC stations of Plaza España, Magòria-La Campana, Ildefons Cerdà and Europa Fira, with coverage on the platforms and halls of the departure and arrival stations and also throughout the route between the station. Europa Fira and the Fira 2 venue.

The connected section was born with the aim of being a 5G railway laboratory with two functions. On the one hand, explore industrial solutions, rail mobility and logistics and management and control of passenger and freight movements. On the other, look for and test disruptive solutions that have a direct impact on the FGC user and help improve their experience at a functional level.