International federations applaud postponement of Olympic Games

The agencies appreciate that the health of athletes, participants, the public and volunteers has been prioritized in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All international sports organizations warmly embraced the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the government of Japan, represented by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

Robin Mitchel, acting president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), said in a statement that now the Olympics will serve as a beacon of hope that everyone looks forward to, while aspiring to get out of these difficult times stronger than ever.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly accelerating worldwide, it is very important that all interested Olympic parties follow the guidance and advice provided by the World Health Organization and their respective national health authorities,” says the agency. .

The executive director of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, wrote in a newsletter that “With this decision, the work of planning a new version of the Tokyo Games is officially underway“

The powerful American team will participate in both universal jousts with 1,780 athletes and is, as always, one of the favorites to win first place in the medal table.

He added that he will work with the International Sports Federations, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to define the selection and anti-doping standards, and will ensure that reimagined Games deliver on original Tokyo 2020 promise.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees, which on Monday said they would not send their teams to Tokyo 2020, thanked the IOC and the government of Japan for making the decision to postpone the Olympics to 2021.

“We also renew our commitment to work with the IOC, the IPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee to help them navigate all the complexities that the reprogramming of the Games will bring“Both organizations pledged.

The British Olympic Association (BOA), chaired by Andy Anson, expressed that “it is with deep sadness that we accept the postponement, but in all conscience it is the only decision that we can support, in light of the devastating impact that Covid-19 it’s having in our nation. ”

He added that the Olympics are a symbol of hope for everyone and is confident that British athletes will be in Tokyo at the right time, as the world resurfaces from this dark period.

World Athletics announced that it is already working to reschedule its World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 6-15 with great willingness from its partners and the Local Organizing Committee in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Marius Vizer stated that “it was a wise decision of the IOC and the Japanese government“Postpone the Games, in an exercise of questions from the public through twitter.

When questioning when the competitive calendar will be reactivated, he replied that “soon, the IOC will give us the new guidelines, because the Olympic classification is managed together with the IOC. When the Covid-19 crisis ends, we will be ready with the new strategy. “

At the same time, it is already working to reprogram the Senior World Championship dated September 12-19 in Vienna, Austria.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) expressed that after the announcement of the postponement of the Games, it is already working closely with the Local Organizing Committee of the FINA 2021 World Championship in Fukuoka to determine new dates, because it was scheduled for July to August 1. (Ntx)