The International Volleyball Federation announced on Friday the cancellation of the League of Nations (VNL) 2020, as Web Volleyball anticipated yesterday, due to the global coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the host cities that would host the matches.

Brazil in action at VNL 2019 (Photo: Disclosure / CBV)

VNL was scheduled to start on May 19 for the women’s competition and May 22 for the men’s event. The FIVB announced the postponement of the event in March 2020 and hoped to find a date at the end of the year to hold them.

However, given the evolving nature of the pandemic, the complexity of hosting a global event in several host countries and a commitment to protecting the health of the participants, the VNL Council, the FIVB Board of Directors and the event organizers agreed to cancel this year’s edition of the competition. The FIVB has already said that Italy and China will continue as host countries for the finals of the competition in 2021.

– Together with our partners, we had explored all the various options for organizing VNL 2020. Part of what makes the League of Nations so special is that it is a truly global event enjoyed by players and especially fans around the world. But that strength also increases your risk during the current global pandemic. It would therefore be imprudent, perhaps even irresponsible, to proceed with the event when we cannot provide players and everyone with the certainty that VNL would be safe, accessible to everyone and maintained at a high level – said Ary Graça, president of FIVB .

– Instead, our attention now turns to VNL 2021 and ensures that it is our best edition ever. I know that our incredible athletes will be tireless in their efforts to prepare for the competition, and I have no doubt that next year will be a very exciting year for volleyball.

In addition, the men’s and women’s editions of the Challenger Cup, the second division of VNL, originally scheduled to be held in Gondomar, Portugal and Zadar, Croatia, between 24 and 28 June, respectively, will not be held this year. The teams that qualified for the 2020 competition in the 2019 edition of the Challenger Cup, Slovenia (men) and Canada (women), will retain their places in the elite next year.

