International Election Observers Celebrate High Electoral Turnout; voting during pandemic

MEXICO CITY.

International electoral observers celebrated the high participation of citizens in Mexico’s midterm elections, despite the pandemic.

“There has been a democratic election with a government that guarantees that the elections are held with full freedom, in secret and with broad participation. More than 50% of Mexican men and women have voted and that is an extraordinary vote.

Today in Latin America and around the world, voting more than half of those who are registered on an electoral roll is a great result. It should be noted, because that speaks of there being confidence and encouragement to participate, ”said Alejandro Navarro Brain, senator from Chile, at a press conference.

There were five international observers of left-wing currents who offered the press conference in Mexico City: Teri Mattson from Code Pink, in the United States; Maité Mola, Vice President of the European Left Party (PIE), Diego Páez, former Foreign Minister and Ambassador of Bolivia to the United Nations; Nela Cedeño, from the Movement of the Citizen Revolution of Ecuador; and Alejandro Navarro.

According to Lorenzo Córdova, presiding counselor of the National Electoral Institute, 559 from 45 nations registered as representatives of international organizations and institutions, known as “accredited foreign visitors” to observe this election.

In this conference, foreign visitors agreed that, in a general way, the electoral day of June 6 was peaceful, since violence was reported in only two places in the country: Tijuana and Oaxaca.

Nela Cedeño highlighted that these elections were less violent than in 2018, according to data from the Etellekt consultancy, which reported 152 politicians killed in that year, while in 2021 there were 91 since the electoral process began.

“I do hope that this government takes it very seriously and that the next elections to be held there will not be a single person injured and not a single person dead,” said Maité Mola.

Also Diego Páez, ambassador of Bolivia, assured that among the challenges that still remain to be achieved in the INE are that all the voting booths are in safe and covered spaces like in schools and that none are exposed or outdoors.

At the end of their presentations, the foreign visitors ended their participation with a uniform shout of “Long live Mexico!”, As they assured that the elections in our country are an inspiration for many Latin American countries.