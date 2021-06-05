International Donut Day: how many calories does a donut have and many other facts about this sweet temptation



A standard size donut weighs 66 grams and contains almost 300 calories.

Donuts are everywhere like a latent temptation, always irresistible. The truth is that in the last century, few sweet foods have inspired such lasting and clear enthusiasm, although they are not exactly the definition of healthy. They are incredibly delicious! Not in vain for years we have devoured dozens of donuts, which are undoubtedly one of the favorite cravings of Americans.

Year with year June 4 is International Donut Day And of course it is the perfect pretext to delve into its delicious history and learn about some of the most curious facts about this caloric earthly delight.

1. More than 10 billion donuts are made in the United States each year

It is no secret to say that the American donut industry is huge, there are currently numerous fast food chains dedicated to its production. The data and the demand do not lie, it is estimated that more than 10 billion donuts are made per year in the United States Impressive! Another interesting fact, in Canada fewer donuts are produced: approximately 1 billion per year, but with its lower population and they actually have the highest number of donut shops per capita of any country in the world.

2. A New England ship captain invented the donut hole

Legend has it that Elizabeth Gregory, mother of the 19th century ship captain Hanson Gregory, made famous fried dough cakes for your son and his crew to go on their travels and had the energy to cope with life on the high seas. It is said that Captain Gregory may have been one of the early donut innovators, initially packing the cakes with walnuts and seasoning them with cinnamon and nutmeg. He further claimed to have invented the actual donut hole, calling it “The first donut hole ever seen by mortal eyes.”

3. They are one of the most caloric foods

It’s no secret to say that donuts are a calorie bomb And although it is best not to think about it when we enjoy our favorite donut, it is a fact that is worth mentioning. Although the caloric intake may vary depending on the type of donut and coverage, in general we can say that a simple (glazed) donut average size (66 grams), without filling or toppings, provides 240 calories The biggest problem? Being fried we must add its high content of trans fat and of course sugar.

4. There are “medicinal donuts” covered with Nyquil and Pepto bismol.

Believe it or not, it is true. A famous establishment called Voodoo Donut, based in Portland, Oregon, is famous for its alternative donut flavors and for a time they even offered Donuts topped with NyQuil and Pepto Bismol. Notably, the latter were dipped in Pepto Bismol, doused with Tums, and marketed to customers who had drunk too much and wanted a snack that was easy to eat and stomach-friendly. Finally, and for obvious reasons, the store was forced to recall its medicinal flavors after the FDA intervened.

5. Potato dough donuts were popular at some point.

At some point there were donuts made with mashed potatoes or potato starch, in fact they became so popular that they had their own fast food chain called: Spudnuts. This is a company that is currently mostly defunct (apparently there are a few separate locations, but the parent company no longer exists) that was founded by two brothers, an appliance salesman and a pharmacy clerk, in the 1940s. It is striking to say that they were the first fast food donut chain to open in Los Angeles.

6. Boston is the place with the most donut shops

Bostonians really love donuts. Not surprisingly, according to data released by AdWeek: the city has one donut shop for every 2480 people. With such a temptation it is surely difficult to live in Boston and hold the line.

7. There is some truth in the troop “Cops love donuts”

In the 1950s, police officers on the night shift stopped by donut shops, which were among the few establishments open late, to do business and get a snack. Over time a reciprocal relationship developed: Donut shop owners appreciated the protection of police officers, and officers valued having a place to eat late at night, so the association stuck.

8. Renée Zellweger ate 20 donuts a day to gain weight in her role as Bridget Jones.

We all love the iconic character of Bridget Jones, for whom the famous actress had to undergo rapid weight gain to reprise her role in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. The actress claimed to have eaten: a Big Mac with fries, pizza, milkshakes, and 20 donuts every day, to reach your weight goal on time.

9. At some point donuts were declared the best food of the century

Nowadays things have changed and although donuts are a delicious temptation, eating them repeatedly is bad for your health and for obvious reasons they are not considered one of the “foods of the century”. However, in the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, were cataloged with the noble title of “Successful Foods of the Century of Progress.” In large part because at that time in history, the technology and automatic machinery to make them was the most innovative.

10. A donut shop in California became a movie star in the 80’s

With a massive 32-foot donut sculpture on its roof, Randy’s Donuts is one of the Hollywood’s most iconic donut shops. The store, which opened in the 1950s as part of the now-defunct Big Donut Drive-In chain, has appeared in numerous films, including Earth Girls are Easy (1988), Get Shorty (1995), The Golden Child (1986). , Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Iron Man 2 (2010).

