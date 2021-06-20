International Day of Wi-Fi networks | News | Infrastructures

Next Sunday June 20 is World WiFi Day. The reality is that more than 21 years have passed since WiFi impacted our daily lives. The progress we have been able to make in this time is incredible. In the beginning, WiFi was the driving force behind a long-standing trend called “mobility”, in times when our work had us tied to a computer connected to the network by copper cable.

In 2006 the trend began to sell more laptops called “laptops” than desktop computers and with it came the need to be able to connect in places that were not always designed for that purpose. By this time, we already had WiFi standards in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands of unlicensed spectrum, but with very low speeds of 54 Mbps, and with different prices where aspiring to be in the 5 GHz spectrum was expensive.

Obviously, it was not long before the network began to be saturated by this new trend of having many more portable computers, so WiFi had to evolve again. In 2007, WiFi migrated to a new technology where the speed began to jump depending on the number of antennas and data threads that we could send in our AP, so speeds of 300, 450, 600 and 900 Mbps in an AP began to come true.

In those years, a new technological phenomenon happened. Now we not only had computer equipment as the main device to connect, but the appearance of the first smartphones and tablets had a strong echo in consumer products in such a way that they became the main way of browsing the Internet, which it triggered again the number of devices that needed a wireless connection.

Although speeds were increasing, the number of simultaneous devices required a new technological leap in WiFi. Not only was greater speed necessary, but also processing – and to think about simultaneous connection of several devices that until that moment was impossible. Thus, in 2013, a new technology began to come out that for the first time allowed speeds greater than 1 Gbps and even in 2015 it had an update so that, for the first time, multiple simultaneous users separated by transmission threads were allowed.

The “everything connected” trend continued to grow in such a way that we not only wanted to have computing or navigation devices, but we began to see a whole new family of smart devices that also needed a wireless connection. This is how streaming technologies, Smart TV, printers, projectors, refrigerators, washing machines, spotlights, multiple sensors, security cameras, code scanners, to name a few, appeared, which were part of a phenomenon known as “Internet of Things” ( IoT), and of course, needing WiFi, saturating the network again.

This trend of greater processing and number of simultaneous users once again promoted a technology, which is the most current at the moment, known as WiFi6 or sixth generation.Although the speed jump was not the main driver as in previous generations, there was a dramatic change in the use of the radio frequency spectrum, making the high efficiency of wireless communication now the main driver.

For the first time, it appears to be able to communicate several simultaneous users at the same time assigning a portion of the radiocommunication spectrum to each one of them in a dynamic way, both in a communication of uploading and downloading of information. This generates that users can see a more stable communication individually, and thus not be degrading the network as much as happened in previous generations, as more devices were connected to the network.

Technology never stops innovating, so regardless of these advances, today there is a worldwide trend to free up more spectrum for WiFi communications. This means that a variant of this technology is about to be released where it will also work in a new 6 GHz band. This new variant is called WiFi6E because of the extension in this new radio frequency spectrum.

In conclusion, it has been an interesting path in these more than 20 years of WiFi technology and I keep wondering what will bring us in the coming years, not only WiFi, but what we can use with it – Virtual reality, telemedicine, education remote and other related topics.