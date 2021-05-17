International Day against homophobia: conversion therapies, a method of torture

Homophobia and discrimination towards dissident gender identities allow violent practices towards the LGBTTTIQ + community to persist.

Hours of confinement without contact with anyone. Sometimes months and years go by. People cannot have contact with the outside. Conversely, according to the discourse of homophobia that these practices follow, they need to “rectify the path” to return to “function normally”. They were previously known as conversion therapies. Today, they are denounced as a Effort to Correct Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (ECOSIG).

A violent practice decanted from homophobia

Photo: Getty Images

The ECOSIGs start from a pitiful fallacy: any sexual orientation that differs from heteronormativity is pathological. In addition to not having scientific support, these types of exercises – mostly religious – compromise the physical and emotional safety of gay, trans, or other people. do not identify with the preset binary patterns.

In a first approach, these methods are thought to “cure homosexuality”. In addition to being a practice that stems from homophobia, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) rejects it for being unethical, and promotes its prohibition worldwide.

Under the flimsy premise that “it has always been considered a mental illness,” religious organizations that apply these corrective practices try to change sexual orientation or gender identity of people. At best, those who come out of it remember it as a bad dream. In the most severe, they decide (or try) to end their life.

We suggest: Japan will use artificial intelligence to help its citizens find a partner and have children

ECOSIG: a violation of human rights

Photo: Getty Images

Through guilt and the forced inoculation of archaic values, this so-called “reparative therapy” pretends align people to the beliefs of the religious community to which they belong. In the vast majority of cases, victims lose self-esteem, are hurt on a psychological and emotional level, and suffer from consequences that are difficult to overcome on their own. In neither case is it effective.

Today, human rights also encompass the free expression of sexuality in people. Suppressing it, therefore, is a violation of them. Despite traditions in favor of oppressing dissident sexual orientations, for 31 years, the World Health Organization no longer recognizes the LGBTTTIQ + community as pathological not at all.

On the contrary, it has promoted the opening of the dialogue around the deconstruction of heteronormativity. Bodies are habitable territories for the people who hold them, and any action to their detriment is an invasion of personal space. In some countries, it is even considered a type of torture.

Although ground has been gained in the fight for equity and the legal protection of sexuality, there are deep and deep roots to homophobia that allow this type of violent practices. Although the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) supports 53 countries around the world, there is still a lot of work to do.

Keep reading:

Digisexuals: Japanese people convinced they can lead an intimate life with a hologram

5 sexual problems that people had in the Middle Ages