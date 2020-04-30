International Dance Day 2020, as celebrated by the famous | INSTAGRAM

International Dance Day was established by Unesco in 1982, on the initiative of the International Dance Committee, belonging to the International Theater Institute. To celebrate the dance, it was chosen on April 29, as it is the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, innovator and student of this art, teacher and creator of modern ballet.

This celebration strives to promote participation and education in dance through events and festivals celebrated during this date throughout the world. The objective is to bring together all those who have chosen this form of expression to overcome all kinds of cultural, political and ethical barriers and celebrate dance and its diversity.

Through bodily movements, human beings have expressed and communicated since ancient times. Dance is, then, a body expression that is generally accompanied by an acoustic rhythm. That with the passage of time it has been changing and evolving, which is why, today, you can see various styles and genres that go from traditional and academic to everyday.

From the beginning of cinema, dance was incorporated as an important element in film production, even when cinema was still silent. Thus, the great directors incorporated various choreographies that gave life and soul to the so-called seventh art. Examples of this are movies like:

Brodway Melody (1929), Funny Face (1957), Dancing in the Rain (1952), Saturday Night Fever (1977), Flashdance (1983), Dirty Dancing (1987), Billy Elliot (2000), Mouling Rouge (2001) , Chicago (2002), Black Swan (2010), Burlesque (2010), La la land (2016) among many other films whose main objective is to show the beautiful art of dance.

Some of our concentrated dancers who are famous Hollywood actors and actresses are Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Richard Gere, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, yesteryear favorites Fred Astaire, John Travolta, Christian Bale, Ricky Martin, James Marsdem, among many others who are faithful to the art of dance.

Well, as it is known, on this day various events are usually held such as special commemorative shows, open-door courses, street shows, among many other different events, however this year it is expected to be somewhat different due to the health contingency. Even so, it can continue to be celebrated, you can dance being at home alone, with your brothers, or with your parents, create new choreographies, watch dance movies, ballets, and if you are not a great dancer, do not worry, because you are time to learn to be.

To celebrate it in the country, the renowned dancer and choreographer Jaime Soriano has a live for you from his official page on Facebook (DanzaNet.TV) where you can enjoy Free access at 11:00 am. at 23:00 pm, with special programs, choreographic works, interviews, reviews and more.

Jaime Soriano will be the coordinator of these works for those who participate as “programmers” of this meeting, such as Gloria Minauro (Photographic Agency for Art and Culture, Isóptica), photographer and illuminator; Mauricio Nava (director of the company El Circo ContemporáNEO multidisciplinary dance) choreographer and dancer; Pilar Campo (director of the Irónico Retrueque project), producer and actress; Alejandro Hernández (Co-director of the Civil Association “Red Aprender”), manager and communicator, and Lena Díaz Ortiz (director of the agency muDanzas creators on the move) in the broadcast.

